Like many commodities, copper is making a comeback, and Rio Tinto wants to make its mark in the booming metals world with a push into Canada.

When I was a kid, if a coin wasn’t silver, I didn’t think it was worth anything.

When I was given pennies, I would either leave them on the counter or flick them at my friends. Very rarely did I stick them in my pocket.

But that all changed one day when an outing with my grandfather taught me a very valuable lesson: it’s all worth something.

As a kid, I spent a LOT of time with my grandparents. They were more like second parents to me, and I would spend every summer with them in our hometown of Gasport, New York.

Now, if you know anything about Western New York, you know that it was once a booming industrial region of our country…but like all manufacturing areas, things started petering out in the 70s.

And even though my grandfather was a union guy that worked for GM for decades and made decent money during that time, he and my grandmother came up through the Great Depression and they made sure to keep a tight grip on their finances.

My grandparents never bought anything on credit, nor did they ever buy anything they couldn’t afford because they remember the hardships of those desperate times…

Everything Has Value

Well, one day, my grandfather and I stopped to get gas and I saw him bend over to pick something up. When he got back in the truck, I asked him what he found. He opened his hand and showed me three pennies and said, “When I was a kid, I could have bought a loaf of bread for this.”

He slid the three coins into his pocket and off we went to visit my great grandmother.

It was that day that I realized that everything has value–even if it’s sentimental.

That’s even more true right now, because those measly pennies are actually worth more than just the “one cent” that is printed on them. While all other currency is dropping in value, those discarded pennies are going UP–and it’s all due to the amount of copper that is each one.

In fact, each penny may be worth about DOUBLE the value of the coin because of the rising cost of copper thanks to the inflation-born commodities boom.

While most people are focused on oil and gold, there’s a savvy collective of investors making money hand over fist on metals like copper–and with the rest of the world focused on more popular commodities, they’re doing it under the radar.

So, while most of Wall Street is mesmerized by gold and oil, there are some companies creating fortunes from lesser-known profit opportunities.

One company in particular is looking to make its mark in the metals world–and copper is leading the way for them.

But why copper and not gold?

Well, copper is already used for all kinds of goods, but mostly what makes it stand out is how integral it is to the EV market. Electric cars use three to five times more copper than their fossil-fuel-burning counterparts–which is where Rio Tinto comes in.

Rio Tinto (RIO) is a mining and processing company focused not on gold, but rather on the profits that metals like aluminum, copper, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium offer them.

Sure, they dabble in gold, as every mining company does, but they see the real value in copper. That’s why Rio Tinto is making a push in a Canadian copper field that could put the company in the driver’s seat of the industry.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) is a Canadian mining company of which Rio Tinto already owns 51%, but Rio Tinto just offered to buy the rest of the company for $2.7 billion–which is actually 32% more than the remaining 49% was worth.

Can you guess WHY Rio Tinto is willing to pay more than the asking price for the rest of the company?

Well, if you’ve been reading any of my articles over the past few months, then you know I’m a straight shooter. The answer is what we’ve been talking about here today: copper.

Rio Tinto Makes A Play For Total Control

Turquoise Hill owns 66% of Oyu Tolgoi, a major copper mine in Southern Mongolia, and that means that Rio Tinto owns a piece of that piece–but Rio Tinto wants more than a sliver; they want the whole enchilada.

After delayed expansion, Rio management wants to start new mining right away, which will net the company 500,000 tons of copper a year, thereby making Oyu Tolgoi into one of the biggest copper mines in the world today.

And since mining on a whole is on the rise (up 18% so far in 2022), it’s not a bad idea for Rio Tinto to add it to their portfolio.

This alone could make Rio Tinto a hot prospect for your portfolio…

But once you look at their StockPower rating, you’ll see why you might want to jump on this opportunity right now!

This could be one of the big movers of 2022…

But it’s good to see that all commodities are moving and not just oil and gold.

It’s going to open up all kinds of opportunities for investors looking to add value to their stock portfolio…

And as we established earlier, everything has value…

It’s just that some things are more valuable than others.

“I have confidence in mining. I see exciting opportunities in it.” – Patrice Motsepe