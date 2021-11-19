If you’ve spent YEARS immersed in the stock world, it may be hard for you to understand just what cryptocurrency is and how it works—so let’s learn together!

Hi!

I’m Shawn, and when it comes to cryptocurrency, NFTs, and blockchain technology, I feel like an idiot.

Sure, I have a basic grasp of the concept, but the simple fact is that I couldn’t recommend one of these things with any real confidence that it’ll go up in value.

Now, stocks? That’s more my wheelhouse.

After spending DECADES in the industry on the inside of some of the most talked-about mergers the markets have seen, I definitely feel more confident discussing the conventional tools of wealth, and I would have no problem talking with friends, family, or even strangers about which companies are worth a good look.

That being said…we’re living in 2021, on the cusp of 2022…and now that we’re almost a QUARTER of the way through the 21st Century (feel old yet?), that means things are changing.

In fact, things are changing almost too fast…

It’s hard for people who have been traveling down one path for decades to shift direction and try to find their footing as the market heads into uncharted territory.

Into The Unknown

Now, that may sound a little overly dramatic.

However, for many of us, shifting focus away from Wall Street and looking towards cryptos and other digital currencies is very similar to diverting from a familiar path and walking off into the deep woods without a guide.

But as out-of-the-loop as I feel in a world of NFTs and online markets, I want to continue to have my money work for me, and as cryptos become more and more “mainstream,” it’s time for many of us “old dogs” to start learning some new tricks.

After spending a few years focused on other ventures, I think now is as good a time as any to start jumping into the blockchain pool.

However, instead of diving in head-first, I figure the better move is to start at the shallow end of the pool and then wade in rather than risk getting in too deep and drowning straight away.

But even as I begin this uncharted venture, I’ve got this here platform and I figured “hey, why not bring you along with me on my journey from uneducated idiot to, hopefully, competent and knowledgeable idiot?”

Here’s what I was thinking…

First, I’ll research which coins will be the right fit for what we’re looking to do. Do we want fast growth? Slow and steady? We’ll figure that out.

Then, we’ll start small—just $100 at first—and see how much money we can make over the next few months.

I’ll keep you updated weekly with the progress (or lack thereof), and hopefully, along the way, we all become better educated and more proficient at investing in cryptocurrencies.

Once we have a handle on THAT, maybe we’ll tackle NFTs. That’s a WHOLE different ball of wax…but it’s made by the same bees.

Sound like a plan?

I think this will be fun and educational…

Plus, I won’t feel like I’m making this journey alone. You’ll be along for the ride with me, and there’s strength in numbers.

Not that I’m fearful…but I’ve always felt better being the point man and taking any slings and arrows that may be coming my way rather than allowing somebody else to stand in front of me.

I have to say, I’m truly excited about this process, and I can’t wait to see what we learn.

Here’s to becoming a crypto millionaire!!

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.” – Lao Tzu