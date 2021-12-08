In the fickle world of Blockchain, when you think a door is closing, another door is opening. The success of NFTs just proved it.

Want to know a thought that I keep having about Bitcoin?

When the cryptocurrency hit its record high of $69,000 on November 10th – people bought in because they saw the momentum and figured they could make a quick buck by buying in.

Now, less than a month later, it’s hovering at just about $50,000, which spells a loss of 28%.

For traditional investors, a loss like this would be enough to make them swear off cryptos forever. From some of the scuttlebutt I’ve read in online message boards, that’s exactly what casual investors who were trying to dip their toes into the crypto pool are thinking.

They just found out that the water was getting a bit too cold for their liking.

However, for experienced crypto investors, this is just par for the course.

They expect the volatility that can accompany these investment devices—so, while they may be a bit disappointed, they weren’t really caught off guard like a lot of traditional investors were.

I think about that every morning when I open my Coinbase app to see what’s moving and shaking…and I can’t help but feel bad for the many investors that are going to be turned off from trying their hand at cryptos again.

NFTs Are Heating Up

But anyone getting out of cryptos right now would be making a mistake.

This dip in value will eventually become a spike, and then the process will happen all over again.

That being said, while cryptos are being shunned, another Blockchain creation is gaining ground rapidly

2021 will go down in history as the year that NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) made their profit presence known to the world.

According to blockchain data platform Chainalysis, the NFT market has exploded this year in a big way, blossoming into a massive $27 billion segment of the Blockchain market.

NFTs, as you know, allow owners to take possession of unique digital data linked to Blockchain, with the most popular coin used to purchase these digital tokens being Ethereum (ETH).

So far, the uses of NFTs seem to be limitless.

They can be packaged as almost anything digital, from collectibles and works of art to music and video game items, and even take the form of real-world items, from real estate and yachts to concert tickets and fashion accessories.

The applications that these things will have in the coming Metaverse are going to be incredibly important. NFTs will be used inside this digital universe for both business and pleasure.

If you remember, a few days ago, we talked about the NFT yacht that sold for $650,000 for use in the Metaverse.

This isn’t just a concept; this is happening now.

Proof That NFTs (And Blockchain) Are Here To Stay

Now, if that’s not enough to convince you that these things are legit, there are now traditional investing vehicles for those that are a little too skeptical of investing in actual Blockchain technology.

A new exchange-traded fund (ETF) has recently debuted on the markets that will allow the traditional investors to capitalize on NFTs without actually owning any NFTs, crypto assets, or related creations.

Listed under the symbol “NFTZ,” the Defiance Digital Revolution ETF will own shares in publicly-traded Blockchain-related companies like Coinbase (COIN), but also those that specialize in NFTs as well, like Funko (FNKO), PlayBoy (PLBY) and DraftKings (DKNG).

If you were looking for a sign that NFTs were here to stay and weren’t just some fad like Beanie Babies, this EFT is the exact sign you were looking for.

Right now, the market is sitting at around $27 billion—but that’s just for the moment.

I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s touching $100 billion by 2025.

This was the tie-in we were looking for.

This is PROOF that Blockchain is here to stay…and we should act accordingly.

“I know why most people never get rich. They put the money ahead of the job. If you just think of the job, the money will automatically follow. This never fails.” – Hedy Lamarr

