Tesla CEO Elon Musk just did something that is going to make the mainstream financial world FINALLY stand up and take notice of cryptocurrency: “DogeCoin to the moon!”

It’s no secret that Elon Musk likes to stir the pot.

If you follow the world’s richest man on Twitter, then you know that the eccentric genius behind Tesla doesn’t care who he offends. He’s a habitual line-crosser and nobody is safe…

Not even his shareholders.

When he made an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” a few years ago, he smoked some marijuana with the infamously weed-loving podcast host, and shares in Tesla (TSLA) dropped sharply in the days after the episode aired.

But while shareholders might not have liked Musk lighting up with Rogan, it didn’t take long for those shares to shoot right back up.

After all, HE is what makes Tesla so unique.

In fact, I think it’s going out on a limb to say that most people investing in the company aren’t really investing in the electric vehicles but are instead investing in the mind of Elon Musk and everything that comes out of it—and that included SpaceX, The Boring Company, and even the “Not A Flamethrower” (if you don’t know what that last one is, look it up. It’s actually quite funny).

I fully believe that if Elon Musk left the company today, the stock would crash faster than you could say “Boomshakalaka.”

That’s why I pay close attention to what this man does and says.

However, sometimes, it’s hard to separate his trolls from his true statements, because the man loves to freak people out from time to time.

Elon Taking DogeCoin “To The Moon”

Remember a few weeks ago when he trolled the United Nations by saying he would donate $7 billion dollars to end world hunger if they could just present him with a plan to do so?

The UN eventually responded with a plan…but it had so many holes in it that it would have sunk in a puddle.

Musk still wound up selling $5 billion in stock, though it was more for tax obligations than anything—but it was still entertaining to watch.

But while he’s become notorious for his legendary trolling, a tweet he sent out yesterday morning was a contender for his best ever…and what he had to say has set the crypto market on fire.

What’d he say?

Oh, nothing much…just that Tesla would start accepting the cryptocurrency DogeCoin for purchases of company merchandise.

Musk tweeted, “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes”

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

This was enough to give DogeCoin a much-needed push, sending the coin up 30% at one point before it stabilized at a respectable 20% increase from its pre-tweet value.

Look at how this thing shot up:

Now, this is good for Dogecoin, right? It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that.

However, this is also going to be GREAT for crypto overall, because if things go well with this “trial,” you can bet that more retailers will begin to jump on board with accepting crypto for payment.

Will It Work?

The only issue is one of value.

Crypto price fluctuates so much that it makes it hard to determine a price for it, and inconsistent prices don’t work in a retail environment.

Really, the only way to do so would be real-time prices, which would be the biggest headache of this experiment.

However, this is a step in the right direction for crypto, and it shows you just how fast this technology could be mainstream.

Right now, MILLIONS of people who have never heard of Dogecoin are learning about it and even buying it.

This is truly exciting news…and it might be a glimpse into the future.

It’s time to get on board.

Who’s joining me?

“Engineering is the closest thing to magic that exists in the world.” – Elon Musk

