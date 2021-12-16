It may not be widely known, but cryptos exist in “sectors” based on function. It’s OUR job to find the crypto sectors with the biggest profit potential.

If you’re anything like me, then you probably thought that all cryptocurrency was basically the same, with the only difference being that some are more valuable or useful than others.

There’s no real reason to assume that coins may have different functions that set them apart from all the others.

But if that’s what you thought…much like me, you’d be wrong.

In reality, much like stocks operate in different sectors—tech, energy, healthcare, etc.—crypto exists in a number of different and unique spheres.

There are coins used in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, coins that are associated with smart contracts, coins that power the Metaverse, coins associated with artificial intelligence, file-sharing, and even gaming…

There are even coins for the real estate both outside AND inside the Metaverse.

So, keeping these sectors in mind, how do we figure out WHICH sector is the best fit for us?

Or, more importantly, how do we figure out which sector is going to give us the biggest returns on our investment?

The short answer is…we can’t.

Figuring Out Where To Start

The fact of the matter is that cryptos are so volatile that, if you stick to ONE sector, you’ll most likely get hammered because it doesn’t give you very much room to pivot.

A better strategy is to pick coins from several sectors and spread your investment out amongst them—that way you’ve got a better shot at hitting the bullseye.

Now, which sectors would be best? Well, you’ll do better to pick from the top-performing sectors rather than from the wild cards.

So, for example, it may be better to spread your investment out across the smart contracts, NFT, Metaverse, DeFi, and possibly decentralized exchange sectors, as you’re more likely to hit more winners when you have more chances to play.

With this kind of strategy, you can spread your total investment across different sectors, 20% for each one.

Now that we’ve figured out our sectors, how do we figure out which coins to buy?

Well, that’s a little bit harder—but just like stocks deal with sectors, there’s another aspect that cryptos share: Momentum.

Just like stocks, when cryptos get a little momentum going, they tend to keep it going for a while.

That’s why figuring out which coins have the right kind of momentum score for a specific period of time may be one of the most important aspects of trading these volatile little bastards.

How do we figure out a momentum score?

The most trusted way is to average the coin’s return over the past 7, 30, 60, and 90 days—and the higher numbers always win.

What’s Your Momentum Score?

The good news is that there are resources out there that will do that for us.

You can calculate the momentum score by going to CoinMarketCap and utilizing the website by selecting the coin and then clicking on the “filter”, and setting the coin category to one of the sectors you’ve chosen to “7d%,” “30d%,” “60d%,” and “90d%” metrics. With this, you’ll get a pretty good picture of how it’s moving.

However, this is just the first step.

The SECOND step in this process is comparing this score to the coin’s “absolute momentum,” another term for its recent returns.

If the recent returns are negative, you probably want to move on…

However, if the returns have been positive, you may want to pull the trigger.

This seems to be the BEST way to figure out which crypto is set for a run…or will CONTINUE on a run.

It’s one of the last pieces of the puzzle we’ve been working on…

Figuring out how to pick a coin (or coins) to invest in has been eluding me for a while now, so finally nailing this down after a few days of pouring through message boards has been extremely helpful.

The last thing we want to do is “poke and hope.”

Sure, everybody wants to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, or even Litecoin …but your odds of grabbing profits are better suited to a more measured approach than just buying the big boys.

They don’t perform like Dow, NASDAQ, or S&P. These things are a bit touchier.

Better to go in with a plan than none at all.

It may be time to start our experiment.

Stay tuned!

“The beginning is always NOW.” ― Roy T. Bennett

