After spending the last few months researching and learning all we can about cryptocurrency, it’s time to put that knowledge to good use and jump right in.

The ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius espoused a LOT of wisdom during his time on earth…but one of the most poignant quotations often attributed to him wasn’t even his idea.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

It wasn’t Confucius who said this, but rather Lao Tzu, one of his philosophical contemporaries.

But still, regardless of which ancient mind articulated this wisdom, the idea itself has withstood the test of time as an almost universal truth.

Over the last month and a half, our journey into the world of cryptocurrency, NFTs, and Blockchain started with the single step of trying to figure out what crypto is and how it works .

Now, we could have decided to throw all caution to the wind and just jump into the crypto pool head-first, but there’s another, less ancient adage that I fully ascribe to that held me back: “If you fail to plan, you’re planning to fail.”

That gem came from American icon Ben Franklin, who seemed to know a thing or two about preparation.

So, I thought it prudent that we establish a knowledge baseline before we started putting our hard-earned money into the meatgrinder that the crypto market can be.

And since then, I think we’ve learned a lot. In fact, I think we’ve done a very good job at educating ourselves on what cryptos are, how they move, and hopefully, how to profit SAFELY in this volatile market.

The Next Step

That was the first step in our thousand-mile journey…

But now it’s time to take the second step by putting that knowledge to work. Starting next week, we’re going to begin the process of investing and tracking our gains (and losses) so we can find out whether we’ve got the right idea or if we need to pivot.

It started with the education…and now our next step is to actually invest.

So, starting Monday, December 20th, we’re going to identify the top 5 crypto sectors and we’re going to invest $100 total in them.

That means we’ll be putting $20 into each sector.

I realize that’s not a lot, but this is a test of the system, and I think it’ll be easier to track with smaller numbers.

Once we have the sectors identified, we’re going to identify the top four coins in each sector and hopefully be allowed to invest.

“Wait a minute, $5 bucks in each coin? How are we supposed to get rich off that?”

Well…we’re not doing this to get rich; we’re doing this to LEARN.

A True Test Of The Theory

We’re doing this to figure out if our concept and strategy are sound… or whether we need to do a lot more research.

Over the next coming months, we’ll be tracking how we do. If it’s viable, we’ll know fairly quickly, and since we’ll only be tracking for 90 days, we’ll have time to pivot after.

Unfortunately, we’re going to have a few restraints, the biggest being that I’ll only be buying coins on Coinbase, so we may not get the top four in each sector.

We may just be able to invest in just one, but that’s fine. The theory should still hold up.

I have to tell you…I’m both nervous and excited about this next step.

I’m excited to see if we’re on the right track, but I’m also nervous that I’m going to look like a fool.

Luckily, I don’t really care too much about looking like a fool. Remember, I spent over a decade as a professional wrestler, and you can’t get more foolish than dressing in spandex in front of thousands of people and throwing another guy around a ring.

So, I’ve got that going for me…

Either way, the next step we take will be Monday, barring anything major…

So, stay tuned!!

“Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the world.” – Joel A. Barker