There is a brilliant strategy to making Bitcoin last. By “halving it,” holders give away LESS to miners. These “halvings” happen periodically…and prices soar!

21 million…

That’s how many Bitcoins there are in existence. In fact, that’s all there will EVER be. Once each and every coin is mined, that will be it. There is a set supply of them and nobody will be able to create or mint more.

This is fascinating to me. Having lived my entire life OFF the Gold Standard, it’s interesting to see a monetary instrument that has a finite supply.

Do you know how many American dollars are in existence?

Of course not. Nobody does.

That’s because after Nixon took America off the Gold Standard, the amount of money in circulation was determined by the US government alone.

We don’t need to sell gold to make up for the money we were adding into the economy like we did before 1973.

Instead, our money is now backed by a single sentence: “The full faith and credit of the US Government” to meet its debt obligations.

Basically, our money isn’t based on anything but a promise that the US government will pay our debts with our money.

That’s it…and as we’ve seen time and time again, that’s not worth much.

However, Bitcoin is a bit different.

Each coin has investment value, as coins are actually pretty hard to come by.

How To Make Bitcoin MORE Valuable

However, all 21 million coins are not in circulation right now.

Coins are “mined” by people with the computer processing power to do so, and their efforts are rewarded with a percentage of the coin produced.

What is “mining”?

Well, “mining” is the process of validating transactions by solving complex computational problems through special computer rigs in order to be a part of the blockchain.

A mining rig takes a LOT of electricity and processing power in order to function, so to make it worth miners’ while, they’re given block rewards.

Back when Bitcoin started, each “block” reward was worth 50 Bitcoin (BTC) and it would be given to the miners after they did their job.

But the mining process operates in 210,000-block cycles that take about four years to complete, and at the end of every cycle, the reward is halved.

At the end of this 210,000-block creation period, the reward will be reduced and miners will only be given 50% of the last reward for their services the next time around.

For example, the block reward was 50 BTC when around half of the entire supply was mined, but then the first halving took place on November 28, 2012, when around 75% of the supply was mined and the reward was reduced to 25 BTC.

The next halving occurred on July 9, 2016, and the block reward was reduced to 12.5 BTC. Over 87.5% of the supply was completely mined by that point.

And then the most recent halving took place in May of 2020 and dropped the BTC reward to 6.25 BTC.

The next one will drop it to 3.125 BTC.

Each time this happens, Bitcoin prices soar through the roof as competition between miners heats up.

That means the mining process will become increasingly more difficult for individual miners because of the decrease in mining reward and increase in investment in electricity.

So… When’s The Next One?

Remember, Bitcoin mining rewards act as incentives to run the blockchain.

However, the economic feasibility and relative ease of mining are gradually decreasing, so there will most likely be less mining in general.

If there are price surges after each of these halving events, that means, statistically, one of the better times to get into Bitcoin (this is important, because we’re about to start our first crypto investment) is right before a halving event.

That means you’re probably wondering when the next one will be.

Well, the next halving event is expected around the end of April 2024, when the block reward will drop to 3.125 BTC upon the mining of block #1,050,000.

The current circulating supply for the world’s biggest cryptocurrency stands at 18,905,682 BTC, and 125,091 blocks are left to be mined by 2024. Just shy of 10% of the entire supply of the Bitcoin is left to be mined.

By 2024, it is expected that 96.875% of the supply will be mined followed by around 99.21875% in the halving event of 2031. The block reward will then be reduced to 0.78125 BTC, making Bitcoin mining a low-profit activity for miners.

Why is this important to know?

Because timing DOES matter in crypto investing, and these Bitcoin halving events tend to push ALL cryptos north.

That means we know two set days that will see price surges afterward…

Isn’t that a gift in itself?

It’s like investing in a stock early that’s GUARANTEED to go up on value.

Could you imagine if Wall Street had this?

Important info to know before we slap our money down, right?

Until next time…

“It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own interest.” – Adam Smith

Catch Up On The Crypto Journey So Far!

24. No Matter How Secure Your Money Is, It’s Never Secure Enough

23. The Next Step In Our Crypto Journey

22. What Crypto Sector Is Best For You… And For Profits

21. Elon Musk Just Gave Cryptos A Much Needed Boost

(For Parts 1-20, check out the Money Moves article archive HERE!)