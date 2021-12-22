While there are a lot of pros to decentralized currency, there are some cons as well. For example, the US Government just seized $1 billion in Bitcoin from the Dark Web.

Just like the Force, cryptocurrencies have a dark side…and like Vader, there are many, many people willing to use that darkness for their own gain.

Take A Walk On The Dark Side

As we’ve established in this series, there are a LOT of upsides to decentralized currency. Seamless transactions from around the world, immunity to inflation and deflation, freedom from geographical exchange rates, protection from bank failures, and a lot more.

However, there are some cons to it as well.

Low liquidity, limited functionality, unstable prices, and lack of insurance are just a few.

However, what’s really scary is that some of the pros of crypto are also its biggest cons because the freedom that cryptocurrency gives us also gives some people license to do some very bad things.

Back in November of 2020, a news story broke that $1 billion in Bitcoin was secretly transferred out of an unknown wallet that had been dormant since 2015.

Of course, since it happened on the blockchain, it was in plain sight of the rest of the world, and upon seeing such a huge amount getting moved in one shot, people started talking as they tried to figure out who could have made that transfer happen.

Well, somebody finally came forward to take responsibility…and it was none other than the US government.

And it wasn’t a withdrawal…it was a massive takedown of digital criminal enterprises!

The seizure saw THOUSANDS of Bitcoins captured from the dark web marketplace Silk Road—a site where, at one point, you could buy everything from drugs and weapons to organs and even people—and this operation represents the LARGEST seizure of cryptocurrency in the history of the Department of Justice.

Former US Attorney David Anderson said of the seizure, “Silk Road was the most notorious online criminal marketplace of its day. The successful prosecution of Silk Road’s founder in 2015 left open a billion-dollar question. ‘Where did the money go?’ Today’s forfeiture complaint answers this open question at least in part. $1 billion of these criminal proceeds are now in the United States’ possession.”

Bitcoin was used prominently for many of the transactions on Silk Road because of its inherent anonymity and its anti-tracking measures, making it perfect for Dark Web deals.

The Dark Web Sting

How did this come about?

Well, at one point in 2012 or 2013, a hacker known only as “Individual X” allegedly got into Silk Road’s payments system and took control of the Bitcoin.

Individual X then agreed to transfer the funds to the US government.

Nobody really knows why Individual X did this.

Did they do it for revenge? For fun? Were they a government employee assigned to the task? Were they a criminal who was arrested and forced to turn it over? No one knows, but regardless, at least it’s now known who has those funds.

Now, here’s what’s CRAZY…

If the US government had a billion in Bitcoin in 2013, right now, as of the writing of this article, that $1 billion would have equated to 5 million Bitcoins.

Today, 5 million Bitcoin would be worth $242.9 billion.

It’s ALSO interesting to note that the month AFTER the seizure, the price of Bitcoin jumped by a whopping 499%!!

Is this coincidence?

Maybe…

But it goes to show you that crypto is DEFINITELY on the radar of the US government—and it also begs the question of what they’re doing with all of that Bitcoin!!

“There’s a dark side to everything.” – Prince

