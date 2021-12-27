2021 will go down in history as the year that cryptocurrency became “mainstream,” so let’s take a look at the numbers that made this year historic.

What a year for Blockchain, huh?

It seemed like you couldn’t turn on the TV, open your computer, or scroll through social media without coming across some mention of “cryptocurrency” or “NFTs.”

We had a lot happen with technology in 2021…

Bitcoin hit an all-time high, El Salvador moved to make Bitcoin its national currency, Dogecoin caught Elon Musk’s attention, and NFT fever took over the internet. Needless to say, it was a lot happening all at once.

So, as we wind down the year that was, I wanted to look at a few of the numbers that mattered in the saga of Blockchain and cryptocurrency changing the world.

Blockchain By The Numbers

The first number: $3 trillion

That’s the total value of the cryptocurrency market through the month that put cryptos on the map in November 2021, when crypto recorded all-time highs across the board.

During this historic month of this historic year, Bitcoin’s price reached $69,000 and the consensus number 2 coin, Ethereum, zeroed on its own record of $4,900 – and while that number has dropped over the last month, cryptos are STILL the best-performing investment available.

The next number on the list: $240 billion

That’s how much money was deposited into decentralized finance in 2021.

I don’t know how you feel about that number – but to me, that’s a LOT more than just pocket change.

When you keep in mind that $240 billion represents the vast network of apps and protocols that enable decentralized lending, borrowing, NFT buying, crypto swapping, and more–and that number is just from 2021 alone–it’s a staggering amount for something that is technically NOT mainstream.

Right now, Ethereum is the “go-to” coin for the majority of DeFi’s global peer-to-peer activity, but that doesn’t mean that other choices aren’t on the rise.

Rival blockchains like Solana and Avalanche are making significant advances and are doing so by offering speedier transaction times and cheaper network fees.

Another number to look at: $30 billion

This one’s particularly noteworthy because THAT is the amount of money that venture capitalists have dumped into crypto projects this year–which is absolutely crazy because it beats the amount of all previous years combined.

And if you know ANYTHING about making money, you know that, if the venture capitalists are jumping on board, it’s definitely going to be something to pay attention to. It’s THESE people that create the REAL wealth in our society, and they usually know what they’re doing.

Crypto is Bigger… And GROWING!

And the last number we’re going to look at is 200 million.

What makes this number so significant?

Well, that’s the total number of people using cryptos as of August 2021, making for a whopping 100% increase from January of 2021.

This is something that was highlighted by Coinbase (one of the biggest crypto exchanges on the planet) during its Third Quarter shareholder letter, which revealed that “the crypto adoption curve over its first decade is mirroring that of Internet adoption over a similar time period beginning in the late 1990s.”

This is BIG!

The internet was the biggest transformative technology to hit humankind since the television, and now crypto is changing it all over again.

Now, keep in mind that these are just SOME of the numbers that made 2021 HUGE for cryptos.

There are a lot of others that I’m skipping over–but for the sake of time, I really don’t think we need to hit everything.

I mean, we talked about a LOT of these numbers before, like digital artist Beeplecrap selling his artwork in NFT form for $69 million dollars.

That’s NUTS!

This was 2021, the year that Blockchain TRULY made its mark on society.

You can bet dollars to donuts that 2022 is going to be more of the same.

The best part is that we’re going be there to grow with it. That’s why I started this crypto journey.

I didn’t want to be left out in the cold – and I’m sure you didn’t either.

This is just the beginning, guys.

As the diamond-handed MEME investors used to say: “To the MOON!!”

“Let the future tell the truth, and evaluate each one according to his work and accomplishments. The present is theirs; the future, for which I have really worked, is mine.” – Nikola Tesla