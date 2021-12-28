Just a month after hitting an all-time high of $69,000, Bitcoin has slipped below $50,000, reminding investors just how volatile crypto can be!

Remember a few weeks ago when I told you that I would be starting our crypto experiment?

Well…I lied.

Scratch that, I didn’t lie…per se.



As I was getting ready to ACTUALLY start the process of figuring out which coins would be the best for us to invest in, the crypto world was rocked with volatility for which I simply wasn’t prepared.

Now, this isn’t exactly unexpected.

After the past few months of intensive research, if there is one thing I understand more than anything, it’s that crypto, by its very nature, is pretty volatile.

Remember, there’s really NOTHING to back up its value other than people AGREEING that it’s valuable.

It’s not like a stock that has a solid company behind it with proven goods and services that the public wants or needs. It’s a monetary instrument that could be worth as much as $69,000 or as little as one penny. It all depends on the day.

The ONE Constant With Crypto

That may seem like an oversimplification of how crypto–or ANY monetary instrument, for that matter–gets its value, but it’s just the truth.

Cryptos are not stocks.

They don’t have any intrinsic value tied to them, and that means that volatility is going to run more rampant in this market than in any market on Wall Street.

The sooner we accept that, the better.

So, that’s why I decided to sit back for a moment and see how the end of the year shakes out for cryptos before diving in.

Now, I get that $100 is a pretty small investment in the overall scheme of things, but it’s not really about the money; it’s about the system that we’re developing.

A “system” should work regardless of the kind of market we’re dealing with, but losing our investment before it’s even had a chance to gain footing just seemed like an exercise in stupidity and futility.

I wanted to track how the market operates at the end of the year before jumping in.

Maybe, much like the stock market, there are investors looking to cut their losses or grab some profits for tax purposes before the new year. I just don’t know how the crypto market reacts to the end of the year, and so I thought it best to chill.

I’m glad I did, too, because Bitcoin–the one crypto by which the world measures the entire market –dropped below $50,000 as of the writing of this article.

Finding Stability On Shaky Ground

The coin fell as much as 4.5% on Tuesday and was trading below $49,000 and trending lower.

But Bitcoin wasn’t the only casualty. Etherium, the market’s second-largest coin, was also in the red, dropping more than 3% in trading.

And as the big boys go, the rest of the market seems to follow.

This was all exacerbated by investors pulling back from investing lately due to fears of the Federal Reserve Bank’s rhetoric of tapering and rate hikes. No one knows how coins will react to these kinds of moves.

However, experts aren’t fearing for Bitcoin, which is in a pretty solid position…at least for now.

One of those experts is Vijay Ayyar, a VP for crypto exchange Luno, and he feels that, when it comes to Bitcoin, there isn’t “anything worrying at this point” and that he will remain bullish on the crypto as long as it can hold its current $48K to $49K levels.

This brings us back to the ONE constant of Bitcoin and cryptos in general: Volatility.

The question is whether or not the risk of that volatility is worth it.

I say, “yes, absolutely….”

When you keep in mind that the gains we could make FAR outpace many of those we could make in traditional stocks, it’s an easy choice.

Yes, we will still be going through with this…

However, I think it’s more prudent to wait until the beginning of the year to start than it would be now.

Again, I’m not scared of volatility; I’m just more interested to see how the market plays out as a whole with the end of the year in mind.

We’ll be looking to jump in after the 1st – so stay tuned!

“Bad luck relies on absolutely perfect timing.” – Catherynne M. Valente