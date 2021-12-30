If you’re wondering how much crypto profits you could have grabbed in the past year, here’s what a grand would have gotten you in 2021.

I’m going to warn you right now…what you’re about to hear may make you sick.

Maybe not coronavirus-level sick, but what I’m going to tell you does have the potential to make you physically ill.

Why?

Well, whenever I find out that my hesitancy and fear cost me a LOT of money, I tend to have a physical reaction. I don’t necessarily hurl my guts out, but I want to…and that’s enough.

So, I wanted to sufficiently warn you that what you’re about to hear has the potential to elicit that same reaction if you’re prone to it.

Now that the warning is out of the way, let’s get down to it, shall we?

Are you ready to learn just how much money we left on the table by NOT getting in on cryptos in 2021?

We’re going to work from the smallest gain to the biggest gain…

And again, I urge you, fight the desire to puke.

Get Your Barf Bag Ready

First, let’s start with Ethereum (ETH).

Ethereum is the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency (not in value, just in scope) behind Bitcoin, and it had a VERY good 2021. The emergence of the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market, which trades almost exclusively in ETH, gave it a huge boost.

The value of a single Ether (one Ethereum token) is up more than 400% over the past year.

That means that a $1,000 investment on January 1st, 2021, when Ethereum was $730.30, would now be worth a whopping $5,226.16 as of this writing on December 30th.

Not bad for a 12-month investment, right?

Of course not.

But if that made you a little nauseous…prepare yourself, because t gets worse.

Another coin that had a very… interesting year, to say the least, would be Dogecoin (DOGE), one of the favorites of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

If you would have invested $1,000 into Dogecoin at the start of the year when the price was $0.0056, you’d now be sitting on a little crypto-egg of a whopping $32,142, as the coin is hovering around $0.18 per coin.

That’s all pretty crazy when you keep in mind that Dogecoin started out as a joke inspired by a meme from over seven years ago.

What’s even worse is that while this gain is huge, it was even bigger earlier this year when Doge was up 12,000% at one point.

You puke yet?

Or are you still with me?

If so, this is the last one we’re going to talk about, but it’s important that we do.

If This Doesn’t Make Your Retch, Nothing Will

The last coin to discuss is Solana (SOL).

If you had invested $1,000 in Solana at the beginning of 2021, when one coin cost $1.53, that $1K would now be worth a knee-bending $118,418 at Tuesday’s price of $181.18 per coin.

2021 was a HUGE year for the smart contract coin, which grew by more than 13,800% and is currently the No. 5 biggest crypto with a market cap of over $57 billion.

All of this in ONE year!

Now, if you really want to get sick, do the math with a $10,000 investment.

Can you see why I’m pushing so hard for us to get familiar with cryptos?

These things have the potential to create INCREDIBLE amounts of wealth…

But we’ve got to be there to grab it!

Look for our first investment on January 3rd! I’ll have it posted at www.moneyandmarkets.com/category/money-moves/ so you can start tracking it as well.

Let’s see if we learned anything over the last few months…

Thanks for sticking with me!

“Unexpected money is a delight. The same sum is a bitterness when you expected more.” – Mark Twain

