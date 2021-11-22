The deeper we get down the crypto rabbit hole, the more apparent it is that many of the so-called “experts” are clueless. How do we know who to listen to?

Raise your hand if you’re reaching crypto overload.

If this computer screen were a window, you’d see me with BOTH hands up right now. “Crypto overload” is the best way to describe the learning process so far.

I’ve read so many articles, watched so many videos, and listened to so many podcasts that I can’t absorb any more info on cryptocurrencies.

At the moment, none of it is making sense.

It’s like looking at number salad. I can see the numbers and I understand that they’re numbers…but I couldn’t tell you what they add up to.

That’s a little disheartening as, just a few days ago, I felt I had a pretty good grasp on things.

Sure, by no means was I an “expert”—not even close—but I at least had confidence.

If we looked at the process like it’s a lifetime, a few days ago, I felt like I was in elementary school. However, today, I feel like I’m back to being a toddler.

There’s just so much out there, and so many people claiming to have the answer.

However, a lot of these people aren’t really that knowledgeable when it comes to figuring out what makes cryptos move.

There Are “Pros” And There Are “Experts”

And when it comes down to it, that’s all that really matters, right?

Sure, we can have an understanding of what cryptos are and how they work , and we can learn all about blockchain and why it’s so successful …but when the rubber meets the road, what we’re really looking for is a way to use these things to grow our wealth.

Where are the experts that have a grasp on that?

A lot of these people THINK they know how it works—but if you look at their track record, you’ll see that they’re pretty clueless when it comes to figuring DeFi out.

However, there are a few out there that I’ve listened to that seem to really have a grasp on the whole thing…and it’s not limited to cryptocurrencies; most of them cover the entire smorgasbord of opportunities that blockchain offers.

One of my favorites has been Investment Strategist Raoul Pal, who really grabbed hold of DeFi and became one of the more trusted voices.

His podcast, “Real Vision Finance,” is super informative and he has some very REAL conversations about all facets of investing, but his area of focus at the moment is definitely crypto.

I was turned on to him by accident.

I was looking up Gary Vaynerchuk (or GaryVee, as some people call him), another early proponent of cryptos, and came across this conversation between him and Pal.

These two experts convey information in a very understandable way during their conversations.

Here, watch it yourself when you’ve got the time…

From here, I started looking at more of Pal’s content, and I really grew to like the way he’s able to pass along complex information.

There are a few others that I’ve been listening to as well, and maybe we’ll get into them on another one of these conversations.

Now, here’s what’s CRAZY: I have some crypto experts just a few feet away from me here in the office—but I also know that, during this process, YOU don’t have access to these experts, and I really wanted us to take this journey together.

Thanks to my job, I could call Ian King right now and ask him for a shotgun education on cryptos…but you don’t have that access.

That’s why I wanted my education to be as “pure” as possible. I wanted to go through the same struggles that anybody would go through trying to get a grip on how these things work.

However, if you’re not interested in the process of learning and just want somebody to tell you how to invest in cryptos, you can check Ian’s service out HERE and start getting valuable crypto investment information right now.

However, if you plan on staying with me for the learning process, let’s keep going.

So…back to the original question: How do we know who to listen to?

Well, you really can’t go wrong listening to the people that the “experts” go to for their information.

And the experts go to Raoul Pal.

If it’s good enough for somebody like Gary Vee, then it’s good enough for me.

Let me know if you get as much out of it as I did…

Until the next time…

“The top experts in the world are ardent students. The day you stop learning, you’re definitely not an expert.” – Brendon Burchard