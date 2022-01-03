After months of research and conjecture, we’re finally doing it! We’re investing in our first cryptos as a crew, and I’m both nervous and excited!

Well…

Are you guys ready?

I know I am…

I mean, we’ve had a long enough buildup to this day, so I don’t know who wouldn’t be ready.

Finally, after months spent researching cryptos from the bottom up, learning about this new and profitable world, trying to understand what makes things move and shake, I took the first step and made our first DeFi investment.

“That’s one small step for man…one giant leap for Money Moves.”

As we’ve discussed, I made a $100 investment spread out amongst four different cryptos that I feel have the best chance at offering us a return.

The four cryptos I chose are all attached to very different things.

But I’ve got to tell you, doing this on Coinbase is limiting. Some of these cryptos were my second and even third choices…but what are you going to do? Not every exchange carries every coin.

However, the fact that I’m being forced to choose different coins ISN’T a bad thing. If the system works, then it won’t really matter. These coins should offer returns regardless.

Here We Go!

So, what did I choose?

Well, I put $25 into each of the following four cryptos:

Algorand (ALGO), a multi-faceted crypto with a focus on smart contracts. My $25 got 12.98 coins.

Cosmos (ATOM), an app and service-based coin. My $25 bought .61 coins.

Curve DAO (CRV), an exchange-based coin that allows users to swap for more stable coins. $25 got me 3.7 coins.

Yearn.Finance (YFI), a coin that is trying to become a DeFi bank and crypto wallet. My $25 got me .0006 coins

This is where our REAL journey begins…this is where it gets real.

This is a two-fold risk for me. First and foremost, I now have skin in the game. I’m not just a crypto watcher or crypto researcher; I’m an investor, and like all investors, I want to make money.

I know that $100 isn’t a lot of money, but this has less to do with the actual cash and more to do with the principle of the investment.

I want to win and I hate to lose, so even losing $100 is still something I’d rather not do.

Wide Open For The World To See

Secondly, if I lose money, I’m getting embarrassed publicly here.

I know you guys would understand. We’re both learning and I knew that this would be a lot of trial and error – but that still doesn’t change the fact that my first go-round is LIVE in front of everyone who reads Money Moves articles.

Not that I’ve got a problem making a fool of myself, but doing so as a professional is not something I’m very fond of…

But here we are.

I’m wide open and exposed for you guys just so we can see if our education was sufficient enough for us to make money…or if I’ve got to hit the books a lot harder.

Regardless, I am excited either way.

While I’m HOPING for the best, the simple fact is that it’s just so exhilarating to finally be a part of this new and developing digital world.

I’m bound and determined to make it work…

So, if this isn’t a winner, then so be it. On to the next one.

However, that doesn’t mean I’m not sitting here with my fingers crossed hoping that I made the right decisions in the right way.

I’ll probably chew my fingernails down to the nub before we’re done…but it’ll be worth it.

If we figure out a system? An actual system that works and gives returns? Man, that’d be something, wouldn’t it?

Thanks for coming with me on the journey. I appreciate your support more than you know.

Until the next time…

“I just think you need to believe in yourself – be offensive, but still have some nervousness in your body before any important game.” – Ada Hegerberg

Catch Up On The Crypto Journey So Far!

(For Parts 1-29, check out the Money Moves article archive HERE!)