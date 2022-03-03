Since its inception, crypto has been touted as a “safe-haven” alternative to traditional money, but it’s never really lived up to that moniker…until now.

You know, I have to admit, I’m not a guy who’s overly concerned with safety.

I don’t know if I was simply born with a wild streak or it was something I picked up along the way. All I really know is that if there’s been one constant in my life since I can remember, it’s been an element of danger.

When I was a kid, I jumped off bridges into the Erie Canal during the summers. I would disobey my grandmother and ride down the steepest hill in town on my bike with barely-working brakes.

As a teen, I was a skateboarder and a football player, and I would launch myself off ramps and then launch myself haphazardly into a scrum trying to take the running back down from my position on the defensive line.

As an adult, I’ve worked at a bungee jump, gone skydiving, and made my living as a professional wrestler, and I continue to practice Brazilian jiu-jitsu to this day–and I’m almost 50!

Even all of this is tame compared to my early 20s when I was a bouncer in some of South Florida’s toughest and most raucous clubs, facing down angry drunks and weapons of every kind on a nightly basis.

So, to say that danger and I have a synergistic relationship may be an understatement.

Now, I’m not like those guys from the Jackass movies or the extreme athletes like Travis Pastrana–but when I come to the fork in the road that says “safety” on one side and “thrills” on the other…I’ll take thrills every time.

However, that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate a safe place to rest once I’ve had my fill of thrill and excitement.

Safety… Last

Honestly, after spending a few years running my own publishing company, taking risks and having all my own skin in the game, this job writing for Money Moves is a bit of a safe harbor…

The company lets me explore the open seas whenever I so choose, which is a GREAT quality to have if you’re going to work in the corporate world. A job that gives you the freedom to create with the safety of a structure around you is a rare find indeed.

When I first started writing for Money Moves, I decided to do exactly that. I wanted to create a fountain of knowledge for the vast, high-risk world of cryptocurrency.

While I was definitely familiar with crypto, I knew that there was a lot more to learn, so I began a deep dive into Blockchain. I’ve done my best since that first article to learn something new about this game-changing technology on a daily basis.

When I first started my self-education journey into Blockchain, the one thing that I kept coming across was how cryptocurrency would be the perfect alternative to fiat money. If government-backed money failed, cryptocurrencies would be there to keep the monetary train moving.

But that hasn’t been the case at all.

Cryptos have acted more like high-growth stocks than asset-based alternatives.

However, Russia’s war in Ukraine may have actually changed that, as it seems that cryptos are finally living up to their potential of being a safe haven for failing currencies.

Cryptos Become Russia’s Safe-Haven For Wealth

Following Russia’s initial invasion early last week, cryptos such as Bitcoin and others saw a bit of a surge as the attacks in Ukraine became more frequent and violent.

This surge bucks the trend of cryptos acting like high-growth stocks, and investors around the world seem to be looking for safer financial havens to ride out the conflict. Cryptos gaining value while most tech stocks are getting hammered is a significant development.

Assets are surging right now, not tech– so, if crypto is surging, it may be turning the corner towards becoming a true currency alternative.

A lot of this is fueled by Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

Russian citizens are panicking right now, and the sanctions being dropped on the Russian banking industry have many people worried about the future of their bank accounts. Putin has even put a moratorium on people leaving the country with anything more than $10,000 in Russian cash.

You know it’s bad when even Switzerland drops its traditional neutral stance and freezes the assets of wealthy Russians.

So, with bank lines around the block, Russian citizens are looking for the safest place to put their money–and cryptos are providing the safety they crave.

Some may question this–but to be fair, the Russian people are NOT their leader.

Many innocent, anti-war citizens will be forced to pay a heavy price for Putin’s attack, and giving them an out with crypto seems like the only chance they’ll get.

Regardless of the politics of this, it seems it took a war in Eastern Europe to force crypto to act like what it was always touted to be.

While it’s terrible that it took something so extreme for it to happen, the takeaway here is that people outside of Russia will start seeing cryptos in the same light, which is good for the industry overall.

It’s one of those silver linings we like to talk about, right?

We have to keep our eyes on those too, because sometimes the darkness of the clouds can obscure our vision…

And we still live in an amazing world.

Please try to remember that.



“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” – Leo Tolstoy