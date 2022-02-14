In what sounds like the basis of the plot of a science fiction novel, an anonymous buyer just spent $4.3 million in crypto on this rare and unusual artifact.

Have I ever told you how I got into this writing gig in the first place?

My journey started almost 20 years ago (wow… that makes me feel old) when I felt stuck in my career. I was working as a bank manager…and I hated it. I hated having to work “inside of the box.” As I’m sure you can tell, I’m an “outside of the box” kind of person.

One day, I asked myself a crucial question: If I could be doing anything for a career, what would it be?

I have been an avid reader since I can remember. In fact, my grandmother loves to tell people how I came home from my first day at kindergarten crying because they hadn’t taught me how to read yet.

However, as soon as I was able to read, I spent as much time doing it as I could. My grandmother (who was like a second mother to me) would take me to the library, where I was allowed to check out three books. I would typically have two of them read by the time we got home.

I had a passion for literature, and so, at 30 years old, I decided to go back to college and start a path that would make that the focus of my career.

I had dreams of becoming the next big horror author, but less in the vein of Stephen King. More like Ray Bradbury meets H.P. Lovecraft.

However, after losing my job at the bank a few years later (which I was thankful for) I needed to do something to keep the lights on, and when the opportunity for writing articles for my buddy’s financial publication popped up, I jumped at the chance.

It wasn’t a bad job at all…but man, I still wanted to write horror.

It Came From Outer Space

I love the genre. There’s something about being really frightened that makes you feel alive.

Some of the best stories are the ones that get their start from a real event, so in my ongoing love for all things otherworldly, those kinds of stories always catch my eye.

I’ve also become the “crypto guy” here at Money Moves, taking that label upon myself because I wanted to bring more to the table than just my years of experience in the financial world.

So if a story happens to be both crypto-related and horror-centric…well, count me in!

Take this one, for example…

As we’ve talked about many times, crypto is being adopted at an incredible rate. More and more people are using it to purchase things every day, which is why, for most people, the use of crypto to buy an auction piece from Sotheby’s isn’t too incredible of a story…

But now listen to the details.

It was reported that a billion-year-old black diamond from the void of space was sold at auction to an anonymous buyer for the price of $4.3 million worth of cryptocurrency.

Sotheby’s said that the rare, black 555.55-carat diamond, named The Enigma (and, according to the Guinness World Record Book, is the largest cut diamond in the world), sold to an unidentified buyer who paid in cryptocurrency.

Of the diamond, Sotheby’s said, “It is thought that this specific type of black diamond was created either from meteoric impacts producing natural chemical vapor deposition or an extraterrestrial origin, from supernovae explosions that formed diamond-bearing asteroids which ultimately collided with the Earth.”

Just these few details get my brain swirling with the possibilities of an incredible story.

Think about it: we get our diamonds from the Earth, while the Enigma is an “extremely rare carbonado” ( a type of diamond discovered near the Earth’s surface) and is believed to be a billion years old and come from the outer reaches of space!

It’s Not Horror…It’s Marketing

Man, this would be a very solid basis of an incredible horror story. Maybe the diamond is possessed by an alien entity. Maybe it’s the crystallized memories of a long-dead planet. The possibilities are endless. Add in the mysterious crypto tycoon making the purchase, and you’ve got a recipe for a best seller!

However, it turns out, it’s not a horror story at all. It’s a marketing ploy.

It seems that crypto entrepreneur Richard Heart is claiming to be the unidentified buyer of The Enigma, and he says that once payment goes through, he’ll rename it the HEX.com diamond.

HEX.com is a crypto platform he operates.

I won the world's largest cut diamond for our #HEXican cultural heritage! It'll be called the https://t.co/mLZsmWqXG0 diamond, it weighs 555.55 carats and has 55 facets. Congratulations to all you #HEXicans with #5555 club https://t.co/mLZsmWqXG0 tattoos. Let's all win together! pic.twitter.com/37mfTGbzMe — Richard Heart ETH FORK PulseChain.com,PulseX.com!❁ (@RichardHeartWin) February 9, 2022

Yeah…

If you were just disappointed by the fact that the whole thing was simply a marketing stunt, you’re not alone.

I already had the cover of the novel I was going to write picked out in my head!

However, as disappointed as I am in this NOT being some clandestine plot to bring the Old Ones to Earth from the void, I’m still happy to be the Money Moves’ crypto guy. To see a name like Sotheby’s continue to adopt the use of crypto as payment for auction pieces warms my heart.

This is how it starts, and it ends with crypto being used EVERYWHERE.

Using Our Crypto Knowledge

I know we’ve been looking for a strategy to make our own fortunes from cryptos together, but the market has been a little unpredictable as of late.

So, while we’re developing our own little formula, I’ve decided to do a little research to find what we can use in the meantime.

Ian Dyer is a crypto expert, and what he has done over the past few years is simply incredible.

Since we’re talking about outer space, I wanted you to see this quick video highlighting Ian’s accomplishments called Enter The Cryptoverse. I’m sure you’ll be just as amazed by what you hear as I was.

Let me know what you think.

Either way, crypto is gaining acceptance. This is a very good thing…

Now, I’m off to start that story. Wish me luck!!

“The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown.” – H.P. Lovecraft