The real estate market has been affected by material shortages and high labor costs, but one commercial company is still worthy of appearing in your portfolio.

“Location, location, location.”

That’s what they say about valuable real estate. I thought I would get the cliche out of the way before we proceed to talk about a stock pick for a commercial real estate company that ranked as our top stock in our weekly hotlist.

Real estate, like many other industries, has been affected by material shortages and high labor costs. Builders have been forced to pay higher costs for materials such as cement, copper, lumber, and steel.

Workers are in short supply as well.

But don’t fret, my fellow Money Movers! There is a company in the commercial real estate market worthy of being included in your portfolio.

CTO Realty Growth is rated “strong bullish” in our Green Zone Rating, which means that we expect the stock to outperform the market 3x over the next 12 months.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates several retail-based properties located primarily in higher-growth markets in the United States.

So, basically, think strip malls with places like Starbucks and Chipotle anchored by a grocery store. Ah, yes, because nothing goes together quite as well as a Grande Breve latte, and a burrito bowl with extra guacamole…said no one ever. Holy guacamole!

CTO is a growing stock. The stock has climbed from $53 in September to $62 as of this writing, with plenty of room to grow.

CTO has an EPS of 21.16, a large market cap of 365.42 million, a dividend yield of 6.53%, and a P/E of 2.90.

Why, might you ask, are we so pumped about CTO?

Good question, intelligent reader.

CTO ranks high in momentum, size, growth, value, and low volatility.

So, go ahead, grab yourself a latte and a burrito and purchase shares of CTO, and drink in the earnings. They always go down smooth.