U.S. stocks indexes are mixed Thursday as weakness in banks and larger companies is partly canceled out by gains for smaller companies. In testimony before Congress, representatives of the auto industry are speaking out against tariffs on imported cars and car parts proposed by the Trump administration.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index slid 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,804 at closing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,064. The Nasdaq composite gave up 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,825. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks recovered from an early slide and rose 9 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,700. Smaller retailers did especially well. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

EARNINGS: Second-quarter results and forecasts from U.S. companies continued to dominate trading. EBay slumped 9 percent to $34.53 after reporting revenue that missed forecasts.

American Express fell 2.4 percent to $100.47 after setting aside more money to cover potential bad loans. Bank of New York Mellon lost 4.4 percent to $53.17.

Companies that make heavy machinery and industrial products continued a strong run over the last few days. Manufacturing company Dover climbed 4.6 percent to $77.62 and tool and diagnostic equipment maker Snap-on picked up 8.4 percent to $171.61.

Those companies have been hit hard as investors worried that tariffs will hurt their business, but Lindsey Bell, investment strategist with CFRA, said many of the companies are raising their profit forecasts and plan to increase their spending. However Bell said it’s possible the companies are trying to avoid the future effects of the tariffs and that they’ll see a slowdown later this year.

AUTO TARIFFS: Representatives of manufacturers, suppliers and car dealers are in Washington Thursday along with foreign diplomats to testify at a Congressional hearing, seeking to head off the Trump administration’s proposed tariffs on imported cars and car parts.

The U.S. imported $335 billion in autos and parts in 2017, so those tariffs could dwarf the taxes the administration has placed on imported steel, aluminum, and goods from China.

General Motors slid 1.1 percent to $39.42 and Tesla dipped 1.2 percent to $319.86. Auto parts retailer BorgWarner lost 1.9 percent to $45.14.

THE QUOTE: Bell said most consumers haven’t noticed the effects of the tariffs yet, but that will change if cars are taxed.

“It will significantly increase the price of a car and the consumer will definitely pull back,” she said, adding that foreign automakers with factories in the U.S. might move those jobs overseas.

“There’s a lot of jobs that could be lost if there tariffs go through,” she said.

TRUMP DUMPS ON FED: President Donald Trump told CNBC he is “not happy” the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates. It’s rare for presidents to criticize the Fed, and Trump suggested he wouldn’t try to get involved in its decision-making. Still, after his remarks the dollar also gave up most of its gains from earlier in the day. It fell to 112.46 yen from 112.84 yen. The euro fell to $1.1644 from $1.1646.

CHANNEL CHANGER: Cable and internet provider Comcast said it won’t make another bid for Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment business and will instead focus on trying to buy European pay-TV operator Sky. Fox shareholders are scheduled to vote on Disney’s $71 billion offer next week.

Comcast gained 2.2 percent to $34.80 while Fox fell 0.5 percent to $46.46. Disney gained 1.6 percent to $112.45, and in London, shares of Sky fell 1.5 percent.

CANNED: Aluminum producer Alcoa sank 14.1 percent to $41.21 after it forecast a smaller pre-tax profit. It said the tax on imported aluminum is costing it $12 million to $14 million a month. Century Aluminum skidded 10.4 percent to $13.35.

BONDS: Bond prices edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.84 percent from 2.87 percent.

Real estate investment trusts and utilities, which pay big dividends, did far better than the rest of the market. Many investors consider those stocks alternatives to bonds, so they tend to do well when bond yields are falling, which has happened recently.

DRUGMAKER DOWNTURN: Companies that make and distribute drugs fell after the Trump administration proposed changes to government rules on drug price rebates. AbbVie fell 4.8 percent to $89.88 and drugstore and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health shed 2.5 percent to $66.23.

COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 1 percent to $69.46 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 0.4 percent to $72.58 per barrel in London.

Wholesale gasoline stayed put at $2.04 a gallon and heating oil was unchanged at $2.09 a gallon. Natural gas added 1.8 percent to $2.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,224 an ounce and silver fell 1.1 percent to $15.40 an ounce. Copper dropped 2.3 percent to $2.70 a pound.

OVERSEAS: Germany’s DAX fell 0.6 percent, as did France’s CAC 40. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent.

Asian markets finished mostly lower with Japan’s Nikkei 225 losing 0.1 percent and South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.3 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4 percent.

