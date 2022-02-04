It is the day after Facebook Meta began its biggest downward trend ever, setting a record for the biggest drop in value in the history of the stock market. As the dust settled, it was revealed the Meta had lost a record $232 billion in value.

Ouch.

Poor Mark Zuckerberg. His decision to bank it all on the Metaverse isn’t going great so far.

Meta had the worst drop in market capitalization in the history of the stock market. That isn’t a good record to have.

The company’s decline was a result of weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue and investor skepticism about the company’s plunge into the Metaverse.

The previous biggest drop was Apple in September of 2020 when the company lost $182 million in value in the span of a day.

Fun fact: The seven biggest drops in stock market history have all occurred in the past two years. Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, and Amazon have all ballooned in valuation, only to see them crash over and over again, each time worse than the last.

Meta’s previous record decline was $119 billion in 2018.

Meta is going beyond the social media landscape to delve into the Metaverse, saying goodbye to Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram (or Insta, as the kids call it these days), and hello Metaverse.

So far, the metaverse isn’t working out for Meta. Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta had a net loss of $10 billion in 2021, which was attributed to Meta’s investment in its digital universe.

As of this writing, Meta stock is still down.

The weekend can’t come soon enough for Mark Zuckerberg and Meta.

Facebook parent company Meta’s stock value plummeted more than 26 percent on Thursday causing it to lose more than $200 billion, following a quarterly earnings report highlighting its first-ever drop in daily users.

The social media giant’s quarterly earnings report revealed its daily users dipped by nearly half a million during the last three months of 2021, transmitting fear to investors.

Meta’s stock dipped 22.5 percent on Wednesday following the decrement in users. However, the number continued to decrease, hitting 26.3 percent by Thursday night, a steady 85-point decline.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly blew about $24 billion from his net worth.

Nonetheless, other Big Tech giants reported tremendous earnings, exceeding expectations.

Apple saw its greatest quarter yet; despite dealing with supply chain issues, it saw an 11 percent sales jump, generating nearly $124 compared to the prior year.

For the first time, Google parent Alphabet also reported their annual revenue exceeding $200 billion.

But as Facebook users abandon the platform in numbers never before seen and Meta investors contemplate jumping ship, the future of the Metaverse may be in jeopardy.

Will things only continue to get worse for Meta from here? We’ll have to wait and see.