The “yield curve” inverted briefly last week, a time-proven sign that the US economy is shrinking to recession-like levels–but is it right this time?

How does the old adage go?

“If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck…it’s usually a duck.”

You can’t say “always” of course, because my nephew used to do a MEAN duck impersonation where he would walk and quack while wearing a party hat on his face and swim flippers on his feet…but 9 times out of 10, you can assume that something that checks all those boxes is a duck.

That statement is a broad cliche by this point…but sometimes expressions like that are a cliche for a reason. Just because something is a cliche or a stereotype doesn’t mean it’s not true.

You may get flack for stereotyping things these days, but whether you admit it or not, we use stereotypes to make our lives easier.

I get stereotyped as a meathead all the time…

I’m 6’1”, 295 pounds, bald, bearded, and covered in tattoos. People have a lot of preconceived notions of who I am, what I’m about, and especially what I do for a living.

Looking at me, you’d think I’m meathead–and in some ways, that’s right. I do go to the gym, I do love red meat, I do like fighting and combat sports…but there’s more to me than that.

I also love exploring museums, I’ve been known to eat sushi, and sometimes I write poetry when I have enough creative juices left.

However, I understand the need to simplify things–and if people need to lump me in the “meathead” group, I’m ok with it.

The Duck In Question

I say that because even while stereotypes and common expectations are helpful, we shouldn’t depend on them fully because sometimes they’re WAY off.

For example…typically, when the yield curve inverts, it’s pretty safe to assume that a recession is either coming or already in effect, as this inversion has predicted all but one recession since the 1950s.

And if we run with that expectation, we’ll most likely make certain financial decisions to deal with that economic atmosphere.

However, it may not be the right thing to do.

This time around, there are a LOT of people that think that there will be no recession, despite the latest inversion–including the fine folks at the Federal Reserve! There are THREE reasons why they think this way:

The first is that the US central bank says that too many people are looking at the long-term part of the curve. The Fed says that if you look at the short term, which shows shorter-term bond yields (12-18 months), it looks as healthy as ever.

The second reason is that economists feel that long-term interest rates were forced down artificially due to the pandemic and the need for quantitative easing–so, in their eyes, it’s a non-factor.

And the third and final reason is the belief that a slowdown was bound to happen regardless and that inflation will fall as a natural state of the economy.

These are the same people who feel that the Fed doesn’t need to go nuts with raising interest rates, even though it’s clear that something needs to be done.

So…are they right?

Maybe.

Is It A Duck?

When it comes to the economy, it’s probably better to err on the side of caution.

Remember the whole duck scenario?

This looks like a duck–or in this case, a recession–so we’d be best served to ACT like it’s a recession.

It’s time to start looking at those defensive sectors that tend to go up during recessions. Look at things like consumer goods, utilities, healthcare, banks, and, of course, commodities.

There’s nothing worse than a surprise duck…or a surprise recession.

Don’t get caught off guard…

The way I see it, when it comes to the economy: better to be a LIVE chicken than a DEAD duck.

“Stereotypes have their roots in truth.” – Emma Walton Hamilton