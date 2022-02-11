After two years of a pandemic, pent-up demand for Disney parks and entertainment helped the House of Mouse blow away all previous earnings expectations.

This is Mickey Mouse’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

Since the days of Mickey’s first appearance in the animated short Steamboat Willy, Disney has revolutionized the entertainment industry through beloved animated, live-action, and musical films.

Walt Disney’s powerhouse enterprise also pioneered the selling of toys and merchandise. Anyone that has ever taken a kid to a Disney store at one of their myriads of theme parks knows what I’m talking about.

For years, people have been ripping on old Walt Disney, but now old Walt is having the last laugh from beyond the grave (or inside the cryogenically frozen container that he is stored in…if you believe that rumor).

I mean, Disney even owns Star Wars and Marvel now, for God’s sake!

Disney smashed earnings expectations this week, proving once again that the trademark Disney magic can even bleed over into the finance world.

According to Barron’s, “For its fiscal first quarter, which ends in December, Disney reported $1.06 in adjusted earnings per share—up 231% year over year and ahead of analysts’ 74-cent consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $21.8 billion, up 34%, versus Wall Street’s $20.3 billion average estimate. Fiscal first-quarter operating income was almost $3.3 billion, beating the $2.0 billion consensus and up 145% from a year earlier.”

Boom!

That’s impressive, and it certainly had Disney investors feeling the love tonight.

If you happen to already be an investor, then you ain’t never had a friend like Disney.

And that when you wish upon a star Disney’s earnings will beat expectations.

Ok, ok, I’ll stop the stupid references to Disney songs, but you get the point. Disney killed it in the latest earnings report.

So, how did Disney+ do? That was the question on every investor’s mind…or at least the ones that follow these earnings reports for a living.

Disney+ ended the quarter with 129.8 million subscribers, up 11.7 million in just three months. Wall Street was expecting 7.3 million net adds.

Impressive…most impressive indeed.

But it wasn’t Disney+ that brought home enough loot to make Jack Sparrow squeal; it was the theme parks that made the difference.

That’s right, the parks that have given us Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, and the ever-annoying, historically-obnoxious it’s A Small World ride showed that there was strong post-pandemic pent-up demand.

The theme park segment of the company generated $7.2 billion in revenue, and $2.5 billion in operating profit.

Analysts had been predicting a 77% year-over-year recovery from the pandemic at Disney parks, and instead got an even better result of $6.4 billion in first quarter revenue, which resulted in $1.4 billion for segment operating income.

So, there you have it, Money Movers. Disney is back. No pandemic is going to stop good wholesome family fun.

But hurry up! You’d better buy some shares before they are returned to the Disney Vault again, only to be released in special anniversary editions!

Ok, now I am dating myself with a 90’s reference. If you know, you know.