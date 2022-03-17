When the world’s richest man gives investment advice, it’s probably prudent to take it–even if it sounds like it’s coming from a grade-schooler.

Can you imagine being the world’s richest man?

I certainly can’t…

Seriously, I enjoy my leisure time way too much for me to hold that mantle.

For me, it’s about work/life balance, and I simply don’t have the drive it takes to live my life amongst the wealthy. I’m completely fine being comfortable. I don’t need all the trapping of that life to feel successful.

Though, I have to admit, if there was one aspect of that lifestyle that I would love to incorporate, it would be flying privately. I’ve been lucky enough to partake in this luxury a few times before, and I have to say, it’s almost completely stress-free traveling.

I don’t need fancy cars…

I don’t need a house so big it takes DAYS to clean…

I just need a comfortable condo with clean lines, close to the water or the mountains, and I’m cool.

Right now, I’ve got an ideal situation. I’m a two-minute drive from my favorite surf break, in a condo that’s small enough to clean in an hour.

Life is good.

However, that doesn’t mean I don’t pay attention to my finances…

If there is one thing I’m vigilant about, it’s making sure my money works for me.

World’s Richest Man Gives Free Investment Advice

Besides, if I were the richest man alive, I wouldn’t be going around giving investing advice; I’d be retired, chasing waves and training BJJ around the world while making sure to never worry about money again.

However, Elon Musk is a different breed of man than me.

Actually, we’re ALL a different breed than Elon, because he’s unquestionably one of the most unique people alive today.

What he’s been able to do during his relatively few years in business is nothing short of amazing.

But that success has come at a cost–specifically the cost of never being able to turn it off. He’s ALWAYS working–so when he arbitrarily tweets out investment advice, it’s probably worth listening to.

Elon said, “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.”

As Money Moves’ resident Blockchain guy, you’d think that I would be focused on what he said about the cryptos he owns–but that’s not the important part.

What stood out to me was what he said about owning stock in companies you think make good products.

He’s right, by the way…

And he’s saying what the Money Moves crew has been preaching since the economy started taking a turn for the worse.

Why Elon Is Right

Inflation IS high…

That means our dollars are worth less, so it makes sense to own things that will GAIN value over time rather than losing it.

But notice how he didn’t say “companies that make good software or have good ideas.” He said, “companies that you think make good products”–and there’s a reason for that.

In times of economic uncertainty, asset-based investments are more stable and see more increases than high-growth speculative stocks like much of the tech industry presents.

You would think that the world would understand that we’re up against an economic downturn…but there are a lot of people still holding on to the hope that this is just a temporary blip on the radar. These people think we’ll be back on track soon as Putin is done attacking Ukraine.

However, these people seem to forget that things were headed south long before Russia invaded their neighbor. This economic downturn has been coming on for the past few years.

Those that understand this have already started making the moves necessary to both survive and THRIVE during what’s shaping up to be a full-on bear market.

Asset-based stocks are the better bet–and with the Fed raising rates now, it’s a bet that you could almost take to the bank.

And, keep in mind, if this opportunity isn’t for you, you should still focus on assets, not high-growth.

It’ll be what brings you through this season…

“Work like hell. I mean you just have to put in 80 to 100 hour weeks every week. [This] improves the odds of success. If other people are putting in 40 hour work weeks and you’re putting in 100 hour work weeks, then even if you’re doing the same thing you know that you will achieve in 4 months what it takes them a year to achieve.” – Elon Musk