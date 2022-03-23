The richest man in the world isn’t done growing his company. According to Elon Musk, we’ve only just scratched the surface of Tesla’s “extreme” potential!

Tesla: To the Extreme!

Another thing I didn’t think needed to be taken to the extreme is the size of Tesla (TSLA). I assumed that it was already massive…but Elon Musk just put out a tweet that shows us that the company isn’t even close to reaching its potential.

In fact, this is just the beginning for Elon’s baby.

On Monday, the Wonderkind tweeted out, “Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI. But I will also Include sections about SpaceX, Tesla, and The Boring Company.”

Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI. But I will also Include sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2022

He said a LOT here, but the biggest takeaway should be the fact that the billionaire revealed what he and his company will be focusing on in Tesla’s “Master Plan Part 3”: artificial intelligence and scaling the automaker’s operations.

However, while he’s really just now revealing the plans, the company has already begun incorporating them, starting with the scheduled opening of the company’s first European manufacturing plant. The new $5 billion Berlin-based factory is slated to produce more than 500,000 EVs per year.

And we shouldn’t take this tweet lightly, because so far Musk has been a man of his word when talking about the company’s direction.

Don’t Doubt Elon

The first two parts of the “Master Plan” proved to accurately predict the direction and development of the company’s products and technology.

The first part was unveiled in a 2006 blog post titled “The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me),” and it outlined Tesla’s proof of concept.

In 2016, Elon posted an update to the Master Plan, titled “Part Deux,” in which he discussed plans to develop better battery storage and launch new models.

And now that the company is nearing the end of the second chapter, his tweet is simply teasing Tesla’s next steps.

However, this is the first time that the Master Plan has mentioned any of Musk’s other companies, which has many investors wondering if one of the next components to the plan will be to create an umbrella company that will have them all working in tandem.

Of course, others think Musk is simply implying that there may be collaborations between Tesla and his other “brainchildren”–but even so, it’ll be interesting to see what Musk plans to do.

Like many companies in the tech sector, Tesla’s stock hasn’t had a great 2022. We’ve watched share prices drop from around $1200 per share in January down to $766 just a week ago. That’s a HUGE drop.

However, since March 12th, the day the low price was recorded, the company has seen a steady climb and Tesla shares are now sitting at $981 as of this writing.

Not a bad comeback…

But there’s a LONG way for Tesla to go before they’re back to where they once were when the company was soaring in November of 202, when the stock peaked at around $1230 per share.

To make matters even more uncertain, Tesla’s StockPower rating isn’t the greatest, coming in at a just “Neutral.”

So, should you bet on Tesla?

I don’t know if I would…

However, I would definitely bet on Elon Musk personally. The man is willing to forego personal gain to make this world a better place–and a motivated man is an industrious man.

If there’s anybody that could pull it off, it’s him.

It may be up to him to save the world…

How weird is that?

“Because he’s the hero we deserve – but not the one we need right now” – Commissioner Jim Gordon