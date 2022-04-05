As the electric vehicle market heats up, rental car companies are getting in on the action–except it seems they’re all choosing Tesla’s competition.

I’ve been around enough powerful people in this world to know that there is one word they hate to hear…

“No.”

I don’t know what it is about overwhelming success that makes some people forget that some things just aren’t possible.

Back in my professional wrestling days, I had a few tryouts with the WWE, and while I ultimately never signed on to the company ( despite having the opportunity to do so), I still managed to get a good look at how things happen backstage..and it was definitely an eye-opener.

Believe it or not, almost every single decision goes through WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

It’s a wonder that the guy has the ability to do what he does. He’s got to have some kind of internal power dynamo powering him, because he doesn’t stop.

Ever.

He could have retired decades ago and still had hundreds of millions of dollars…but that’s not in Vince’s nature. It’s the same way for many of the uber-successful class.

However, there were some things I noticed while hanging out backstage.

People were AFRAID of the man. Sure, they respected him–but many were also afraid. Their livelihoods were tied to him…and that meant he had power.

The Word “No” Doesn’t Exist

I saw one interaction between a wrestler and an agent that summed it up perfectly. An agent’s job is to tell a wrestler what to do, when their match is, and what the overall plan for the event is supposed to be.

This particular night, the wrestler said, “I’m not doing that… can we change it? That’s not something I think I can do, even if I wanted to.”

The agent looked the wrestler in the face, not breaking eye contact even for a second, and said, “This comes straight from Vince. Do you want to be the one that tells him you’re not going to do it? Or should I?”

And I watched this muscle-bound, rich, reasonably famous wrestler lower his head and say, “No… I’ll go for it.”

Nobody wants to tell Vince McMahon “no”–and I’ve seen it with other powerful people too.

My wife’s boss was the same way.

In their heads, if you can’t do what they want you to do – you’re on the next train out of Dodge and the guy who can do it is on his way in.

That’s just how it works…so can you imagine the guy that has to tell Elon Musk “no”?

Now, I get it, Elon Musk is a strange bird, and he may be different from other extremely successful people–but I doubt it.

And that means somebody had to be the one to tell him that he wasn’t going to get business from Hertz’s (HTZ), the nation’s second-biggest vehicle rental service. That same poor guy also had to inform the Tesla CEO that Hertz has decided to buy 65,000 electric cars from Tesla’s competitor Polestar.

Now, if you go with the average price of an EV of about $50,000, you’re looking at $3.25 billion worth of cars.

Hell, even if Hertz got a deep discount and got the cars for $35,000, that’s still a whopping $2.275 billion in sales. That’s huge.

I’m sure that wasn’t the news that Elon–or anybody over at Tesla (TSLA), for that matter–wanted to hear.

Is There An Opportunity For Us With This Deal?

Of course, Polestar was probably over the moon after winning Hertz’s business.

Too bad we can’t invest in Polestar since the company is still private…

But Hertz opened big on the news, seeing a 10% price jump from Friday’s close.

So, should you invest in Hertz?

Well, that’s for you to decide…

However, before you do, I’d like you to see their PowerStock Rating writeup so you have an idea of how HTZ might perform.

Yeah…not so hot right now.

So, it may not be the right time for Hertz.

But man, the EV market is on FIRE!

There are tons of opportunities out there, so you might want to take a look.

As far as Tesla’s concerned, they’re still doing alright. I’m sure Elon’s not crying into his pillow…at least not yet. But his competition is growing and it won’t be too long before he’ll need to make a few changes.

I mean, it did wonders for Steve Jobs and Apple (AAPL) and I’m sure Elon will come out on top too.

“If you define the problem correctly, you almost have the solution.” – Steve Jobs