During the wake of the billionaire’s stock selloff, Elon Musk was hit with an $11 billion tax bill. Like many of the wealthy, he’s not happy—and here’s his take.

Say what you want about Elon Musk, but you can’t deny that the guy did things HIS way.

The one-time “Wunderkind” of the computer world parlayed the money he made from cashing out at PayPal (PYPL) into a venture that has made him the world’s richest man.

Could you imagine turning $165 million into $245 BILLION?

That’s exactly what Musk did…and he did it all while being an absolute maverick.

He started an electric car company when nobody else was really talking about it. Sure, there were hybrids in play, but when Tesla first exploded onto the scene, no one really thought that electric cars would be a viable business…

Yet, here we stand, discussing Elon Musk for the umpteenth time this week!

Now, I’m going to share a little secret with you. It’s something I’ve never really talked about before, but stick with me…

As I said, nobody really thought that electric vehicles (EVs) would be a viable business…but I have to admit that I’m still not convinced it is.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “What are you TALKING about?! Have you not seen Tesla’s stock valuation? How can you say that electric cars aren’t viable?!”

Well, put simply, looking at the facts of everything outside of Tesla, I’m not convinced it will work long-term

It’s All About Elon Musk

In the same way, I’m not even convinced that Tesla is that great of a company.

What I truly believe is that EVs aren’t what makes Tesla valuable; it’s the mind of Elon Musk that makes that company everything it’s supposed to be.

If he were to step down tomorrow or if something happened to him (God forbid), I fully believe that Tesla (both the company AND the stock) would tank to an unprecedented level from which it would never recover.

He’s what people invest in, not so much the company.

That being said, it’s important to pay attention to what he’s doing and saying because huge swaths of the economy can swing one way or another just because of what Elon Musk tweets.

So, when he put out a tweet talking about selling stock to try and end world hunger, people took it as a joke—and yet Musk just reached the 10% goal he was looking to unload.

But while this gives him cash in hand, it doesn’t sound like he’s too happy about the taxes that came with it.

In an interview with conservative satire site The Babylon Bee , of all places, Musk told the hosts, “I sold enough stock to get to around 10% plus the option exercise stuff and I tried to be extremely literal here.”

When one of the interviewers asked him if he had sold the stock due to the Twitter poll asking whether he should sell, Musk said that he needed to exercise stock options that are expiring next year “no matter what.”

But he also revealed that he unloaded some additional “incremental stock” to get near 10%.

Richer… But Poorer

Out of the 13.5 million shares sold, 8.06 million were sold to pay taxes related to his options exercise, a tax bill he revealed was at a staggering $11 billion.

And that’s something that Musk is definitely not happy about. He lashed out at California, the state that USED to house Tesla before he moved it to a far more business-friendly Texas.

“California used to be the land of opportunity and now it is… becoming more so the land of sort of overregulation, overlitigation, over-taxation.”

Can you blame him?

That’s a LOT of cheddar to hand over at one time. Yet, it’s the price you pay for being successful.

More money, more problems, as some famous rappers once said.

Elon Musk is finding this out first hand.

Oh, well, at least he keeps us entertained with his misery. After all, he could be doing a lot worse than complaining.

I mean, you should have seen the day my grandfather walked out of a Winn Dixie because they didn’t give him the sale price on a box of donuts. He walked out—leaving the groceries, myself, and my grandmother standing there—over a total of 87 cents.

So yeah, it could be worse.

Elon is taking it on the chin…but he’s taking it like a champ. He won’t let it beat him. He’s way too smart for that.

“Life is too short for long-term grudges.” – Elon Musk