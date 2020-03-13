Thank you for confirming your email!
Airline Dip Costs Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway $3B
Even the smart money loses, as is the case with Berkshire Hathaway which has lost a lot of money with the recent dip in airline stocks.
Beware the ‘Dead Cat Bounce’ as Sucker Rally Sends Stocks Soaring
Casual investors need to be concerned over the recent market rally to avoid the “dead cat bounce.”
Daily Nuggets: Gold, Palladium Bounce Back as Markets Stabilize
Gold dipped as much as 4.5% on Thursday as panic-selling forced investors to cover margin calls in other assets.
Opening Bell: Friday’s Top News and Stocks to Watch
All the Wall Street news and information to start your day with the Money & Markets Opening Bell.
What a Payroll Tax Cut Could Mean for Social Security, Medicare
Analyst: “We’re projected to have about $1.3 trillion in payroll tax revenues come in this year, and so that would be incredibly costly.”
M&M Exclusive: Peter Schiff — Fed Stimulus Will Light ‘Fire Under Hard Assets’
“The virus was really just the pin that pricked the bubble. In that regard, the current sell-off has much in common with the crash of 2008.”
Closing Bell: Fed Stimulus Offers Short Reprieve as Bloodbath Continues
The market sell-off continued as markets drop exponentially, plus more in Thursday’s Closing Bell on Money & Markets.
Fed’s $2T Stimulus Plan Fails to Stop Market Crash
Individual Treasurys are used to price key price financial products that everyday Americans use.
Bear Market Panic: Stocks Hit Hardest By Coronavirus
All three major U.S. stock indexes have crossed into a bear market. Here are some of the big-name stocks hit hardest by the sharp decline.
Chad Shoop Support Analysis: S&P 500 Free Fall Continues. Where’s the Bottom?
From the S&P 500’s peak at 1,565 on Oct. 9, 2007, to its bottom of 676 on March 9, 2009, the index lost a whopping 57%.
Trading ‘Circuit Breaker’ Triggered Again as Stocks Plummet
The first threshold triggered just five minutes after markets opened Thursday as the S&P 500 fell 7% to 2,549 points.
Daily Nuggets: Palladium Tumbles 22%, Gold Sinks 3% in Virus-Led Rout
“It seems as if coronavirus is the black swan of 2020 … most of the actions by authorities don’t seem to reassure markets.”