Thanks to a game-changing battery, this little-known company might revolutionize energy generation and storage for decades to come.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH)

ESS Tech is relatively new to the investing scene. It only became a public company in October.

But soon, this little-known company might revolutionize energy generation and storage for decades to come.

Adam O'Dell recommended ESS Tech Inc. in the Green Zone Fortunes newsletter.

So, What’s The Big Deal With ESS Tech, Inc?

ESS Tech produces iron-flow batteries that have the potential to change the energy generation market as we know it.

It used to be said—correctly—that renewable energy was far more expensive than classic fossil-fuel generation sources.

Well, a few years back, that changed. Renewable energy is now cheaper than fossil-fuel production.

“But if that’s the case, then let’s knock the cobwebs off those old toolsets we haven’t used in years and go build us some windmills and solar panels!”

Building windmills, solar panels, and other forms of renewable tech sounds like a no-brainer…except there hasn’t been a way to store these forms of energy.

If the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining, there is no energy available to provide electricity.

ESS Tech has developed battery technology that can store renewable energy throughout the day to use at peak hours in the evenings and at night, or whenever power is needed.

ESS Tech-produced batteries are designed to discharge energy up to 12 hours, compared to a lithium-ion battery that discharges for just four.

These revolutionary iron-flow batteries are cheaper to produce, better for the environment, and safer.

The raw ingredients used to produce the iron-flow batteries are iron (duh!), salt, and water.

And ESS’s new iron-flow batteries are getting noticed by those in the know.

ESS Tech won an award for their innovation, receiving the Frost and Sullivan’s 2021 North American Technology Innovation Leadership award for pioneering the design, development, and manufacturing of environmentally-friendly, long-duration energy storage systems.

Frost and Sullivan also cited its “innovative iron flow battery technology that supports renewable energy generation by providing energy storage that can discharge for up to 12 hours, with an operating life of more than 20 years. Unlike conventional Li-ion batteries, ESS’s iron flow battery offers minimal capacity fade or degradation over its entire operating life.”

ESS expects its revenues to hit $37 million in 2022 … $299 million in 2023 … then skyrocket to $3.6 billion by 2027.

And during this same time, the Global Addressable Energy Storage market is projected to jump from $17 billion to $56 billion!

Recently, ESS Tech reported that they have secured an additional 45,000 sq/ft of manufacturing space in Wilsonville, OR; Global identified opportunities in excess of $8 billion, compared to $7 billion at the end of the second quarter; Customers continue to mature through pipeline for 2022 with 72%+ classified as booked or awarded; and Successful hiring efforts led to a more than 30% increase in total company headcount in Q3.

