All we ever hear these days is how tech stocks on the NASDAQ are down. It’s all so horrible! How will we ever survive without tech stocks?

Well, I’ll tell you how we will survive, fellow Money Movers. We are going to march on and buy other shares. It’s easy to forget in the 21st Century, but there are other industries out there besides tech.

There are banks, retail, travel, finance… You get the point. Sure, some of these stocks might not be as sexy as tech stocks, but still exist…and their profit potential is very real too.

One such stock we are pumped about here at Money Moves is interior design production company Ethan Allen.

Yes, that’s right. This week’s buzz is all about home furnishings.

Those history nerds out there recall that Ethan Allen was a Revolutionary War hero who helped bring the guns of Ticonderoga from the icy shores of Lake Champlain to the heights of Dorchester overlooking Boston.

Washington used those guns to kick the bloody British out of Boston. Then, at night, there was much rejoicing, and they celebrated their great victory at the Green Dragon Tavern over pints of Sam Adams.

Ok. I may have played loose with the facts on that last part, but that’s what I would like to think occurred.

However, this isn’t a history channel documentary. (Although I long for the days when the history channel had, you know…actual history.)

No, this is a financial publication…and a mighty good one if I do say so myself.

History of the Revolution aside, Ethan Allen is an interior design company that manufactures and sells home furnishings in the US, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada.

Because when I think of interior design, I think of Honduras. Anyone else with me on that?

Ethan Allen is currently one of our Green Zone Fortunes weekly hot list picks—which you would know already if you subscribed to our Green Zone Fortunes newsletter. If you’re not, you can do so by clicking here.

Ethan Allen executives see sales accelerating due to a backlog of orders that still need to be filled, so they are going to be bringing in the revenue for the foreseeable future.

The company benefits from vertical integration and an extra level of services that gives them an advantage over their competitors.

They have the advantage of producing their products in North America during these times of supply shortages from other countries, most notably those in Asia.

Ethan Allen also benefits from having a team of interior designers on staff that design goods for both the general shopping public and those seeking custom-made products. And those products can be custom-made and delivered to you in less than three months.

The company has also benefitted from the pandemic economy because millions of Americans have been working from home and don’t have the long commute. This has freed up extra time for home improvement projects, which has benefited companies like Home Depot and Ethan Allen.

Also, with the costs of housing and rental properties being so high, many consumers who considered moving decided to stay in their current homes, deciding to remodel their current place of residence rather than take on new leases and mortgages.

Ethen Allen was able to grow its revenue and earnings by a solid 16% and 38%.

And according to Zacks, “Ethan Allen shares are, however, rather undervalued. The P/E based on forward 12 months earnings is just 7.91X, well below the median level of 9.64X over the past year, as well as the S&P 500’s 20.03X. They’re also undervalued on a P/S basis.”

So, Ethan Allen has that going for it…which is nice.

If you are feeling patriotic and looking for a good value stock, consider Ethan Allen. It would be very American of you.