A few months ago, new electric car-maker Rivian began delivering models of their much-awaited EV, to much public fanfare. The numbers are in…and here’s the skinny.

You know what’s exciting?

Heavyweight matchups in combat sports.

Whether it be boxing, MMA, kickboxing, or even professional wrestling – there’s something about watching two giants go at it that just seems so… American.

And beyond the sheer American-ness of it, watching two heavyweights batter each other is a very primal experience. It’s something that doesn’t need an explanation. Every person witnessing the event can understand it due to hundreds of thousands of years of evolution and competition for resources.

It’s no different than watching two bulls lock horns for the affection of a female.

It’s simply nature.

So, I’ll admit when I learned that a few new electric car companies were not only starting to deliver their vehicles to customers – but were on the verge of going public, I got excited.

Not because I’m a huge advocate or fan of electric cars, but because I was excited to see the big duke-a-roo between Tesla (TSLA) and the upstarts Lucid (LCID) and Rivian (RIVN).

Rivian Declares WAR!

I wanted a war!

I expected a war…especially between Elon Musk’s Tesla and 20% Jeff Bezos-owned Rivian.

Some people get into finance because they like to make money, others because they think it’s stable.

However, some of us are here for MORE than just the money or stability. We’re here for the stories.

I’m a writer. I enjoy a good story, and yes, that means I enjoy a little drama. Not in my life, mind you, but in the often drab world of finance? Definitely…

Could you imagine?

A proxy showdown between two of the richest men on the planet is something that future historians would write about.

Rivian went public a little over a month ago…

However, instead of roaring across the field of battle like a crazed Viking, Rivian just sort moseyed onto the field with a look of trepidation on its collective face.

The best way to verbalize Rivian’s debut?

“Meh”…

And what’s worse, it’s only gone south from there.

Numbers Don’t Look So Hot… And Neither Does The War

Rivian debuted at a respectable $129.95 per share, but it’s steadily dropped since then…and there’s more bad news.

The company’s first earnings report numbers are in, and they’re FAR from promising.

According to the earnings report, Rivian posted a $1.23 billion net loss in the third quarter after debuting at $13.7 billion during their initial public offering. Of course, this loss was due to costs that come from finally starting to produce models of its pickup truck…but that was expected.

The company said that since its initial stock offering, it’s lost $12.21 per share for the quarter. That ain’t good, especially when coupled with the fact that Rivian also lost $2.23 billion over the first nine months of 2021.

This deficiency is magnified when you realize that revenue was just $1 million from the deliveries of 11 pickups.

Of course, there were some highlights, like the fact that net orders of Rivian’s R1T electric pickup increased to 71,000—but the highlights weren’t enough to overshadow the lowlights.

Shares tumbled more than 10% to $97.94 in after-hours trading after dropping 5.3% during business hours and have only gone lower from there.

So…as of right now, the war is off. The battlefield is falling silent, and Tesla is claiming victory.

Rivian can’t even really field an army, let alone fight a war against the biggest EV company on the planet.

Collectively, this is a huge red flag for investors looking for an alternative to Tesla.

And to further emphasize this point, the Green Zone Fortunes rating on Rivian is as bad as it can get.

You can’t get any lower:

See what I mean?

Rivian was already in a rough spot facing an uphill battle, and the abysmal earnings report did the OPPOSITE of help.

So, there will be no war…at least for now.

Rivian needs to mature a little as a company before it’s going to be able to compete with Tesla.

Musk and Bezos will have to be content to battle over Twitter and continue with the billionaire space race– and while it’ll be entertaining, it’s not HALF as entertaining as when there’s actually something on the line.

Hopefully, the company can get past these growing pains and evolve into a juggernaut. Just don’t hold your breath waiting…

It’s most likely going to take a while.

“People should pursue what they’re passionate about. That will make them happier than pretty much anything else.” – Elon Musk