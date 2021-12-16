On Wednesday, the long-awaited Federal Open Market Committee hearing took place!

Yay!

Critics are calling it the defining moment of the Christmas season.

It’s a new Christmas classic!

So, from now on, Americans will be watching Christmas classics like A Christmas Carol, It’s a Wonderful Life, Christmas Vacation, and then rounding out the lineup with Jerome Powell’s post-FOMC press conference.

Well, ok, that might be a little bit hyperbolic. But it was an important press conference, and the market appeared to react favorably to his comments during Wednesday afternoon trading.

What Did We Learn?

For starters, during the conference, we learned that Jerome Powell has an impressive head of hair…oh, and also that the Fed’s “easy money” programs are coming to an end, or “tapering” at the very least.

Tick, tick, tick, goes the Fed Stimulus.

CNBC reported the following:

“The Fed will be buying $60 billion of bonds each month starting in January, half the level prior to the November taper and $30 billion less than it had been buying in December. The Fed was tapering by $15 billion a month in November, doubled that in December, then will accelerate the reduction further come 2022.

After that wraps up, in late winter or early spring, the central bank expects to start raising interest rates, which were held steady at this week’s meeting.

Projections released Wednesday indicate that Fed officials see as many as three rate hikes coming in 2022, with two in the following year and two more in 2024.”

Fed-Speak Explainer

For those of you not versed in Fed-speak, here is an abridged version of a previous piece I wrote explaining what Chairman Powell means when he talks about “tapering” and “quantitative easing.”

“Quantitative easing” is Fed-speak for increasing the money supply to the economy and lowering interest rates to spur economic growth.

The Fed first took this approach following the financial crisis of 2008-2014.

How does the Fed do this, you might ask?

Simply put, the Fed buys longer-term securities from the open market which adds money to the economy to encourage lending and investing. It also ballooned the Fed’s balance sheet, which now stands at over $ 8 trillion.

So, you also might ask: “What are these long-term securities of which you speak?”

Also a good question.

The Fed buys government-issued Treasury bonds from the open market, as well as mortgage-backed securities to send money into the economy.

You might recall mortgage-back securities with trepidation if you lived during the financial crisis from 2007-2009. But that is a story for another day.

The Fed undertook the latest round of quantitative easing in March of 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic because many businesses closed, and many employees were let go and became unemployed.

The Fed committed to purchasing $80 billion of Treasury bonds and $40 billion of mortgage-back securities to boost demand and to encourage investment during the dark days of the pandemic.

So, what is tapering?

Well, that is simple enough to explain.

It is simply reducing the amount of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities the Fed intends on purchasing each month.

And there you have it, folks. Hopefully this was helpful. Fed speak isn’t always the most exhilarating conversation.

But, in case your child asks you about “tapering” and “quantitative easing” on Christmas morning while unwrapping that toy they will forget about in five months, you can impress them with your knowledge.

Also, if your kid is asking you about monetary policy on Christmas morning, get that kid into a school for prodigies immediately!

May I recommend Professor Charles Xavier’s School for the Gifted Mutant-economists?

Maybe they will be the next Fed chairman someday!