Jerome Powell and the gang got together at Fed HQ in Washington D.C. this week…and, not surprisingly, they finally got around to raising interest rates.

It’s been four years since they raised the Fed Funds rate (the interest rate that banks charge each other for overnight lending).

Ah, yes, remember 2018? There were no pandemics, wars, or riots. Yeah, those were the days…

The Fed was partying like it was 2018 again when they said, “the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1/4 to 1/2 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate. In addition, the Committee expects to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities at a coming meeting.”

Boring!

Fed speak is truly its own language. These people are clearly the life of the party.

But since I have a degree in Fed speak, I will translate for you.

You’re welcome.

See, what the Fed is saying here is that they are raising the Fed Funds rate from 0 to 0.25 and that they are planning on doing it again during upcoming meetings—a projected six more times this year.

Also, in a coming FOMC meeting, they are likely to unwind their $9 trillion balance sheet that is chock full of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities that the Fed bought to dump liquidity into the market.

On inflation, the Fed said, “Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures.”

Wow, thanks Captain Obvious.

Unless you have been living under a giant rock the past year—or you just haven’t filled up your gas tank—this is known to you.

And you don’t even need a fancy Economics degree to realize it.

Then CNBC went boldly where no Fed official was brave enough to go: they admitted that the giant influx of money into the economy since March 2020 might have had something to do with this whole inflation.

I know, the audacity!

CNBC reported the following:

“The current trend of price increases, at their fastest 12-month pace in 40 years, has been fed by demand that has far outstripped supply chains that remain clogged if less so than their pandemic-era peaks. Unprecedented levels of fiscal and monetary stimulus — more than $10 trillion worth – have coincided with the inflation surge. And the Ukraine war has coincided with a major spike in oil prices, though that has abated in recent days.”

“Coincided.” That seems rather coincidental, doesn’t it? It seems to me that it is more than a coincidence that inflation has skyrocketed over the past year as the money supply has ballooned.

I mean, I am no Fed economist, but I can read a pretty chart showing a giant increase in the money supply—both M1 and M2.

M1 is the most basic measure of money, which is essentially just physical currency and demand deposits. M2 includes M1 plus a bunch of other less liquid junk. (I know that was some deep analysis there. That’s why they pay me the big bucks.)

Investopedia gets it. They wrote, “The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic along with the economic stimulus efforts that followed have also greatly expanded the money supply, with record quarterly increases in Q1 of 2021. In fact, February of 2021 saw a year-over-year increase of 27.12%.”

And there you have it, folks. The Fed finally did it…they raised interest rates!

Yeah!

2022 is starting to look a lot like 2020…only better!