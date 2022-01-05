Have you ever wondered what the heck the guys (and ladies. I didn’t forget you, Janet Yellen!) from the Fed talk about during their Federal Open Market Committee meeting?

Of course you have! Because who doesn’t like talking about the Federal Reserve?

Ok, don’t worry, you don’t need to answer that.

However, what happens at those Federal Open Market Committee meetings is very important for the economy. It affects the interest rates on loans, mortgages, and inflation, along with countless other things.

Luckily for you, I am a monetary policy nerd and have no personal life to speak of, so I will give you an overview of what takes place at a Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

You are welcome!

To begin with, we need to know a few things about who makes up the board of governors and the rest of the voting committee.

The Federal Open Market Committee is comprised of seven members of the board of governors—appointed by the president of the United States and confirmed by Congress— and twelve presidents of the district federal reserve banks.

Although there are twelve Federal Reserve Bank presidents who serve on the committee, only five of them vote. The voting presidents change every year, except for the president of the New York Fed, who votes every year.

Because if you can make it at the New York Fed, you can make it anywhere. It’s up to you New York, New York!

Thanks, Frank Sinatra!

The FOMC is required by law to meet four times a year, but they typically meet every six weeks, which comes out to about eight times a year.

The meetings take place at the Board of Governors building in Washington D.C. Also known by some as “the heart of the swamp.”

But moving past the politics of it all for the time being…

The typical FOMC meeting begins with a briefing of the committee by board staff economists. They are the no-name econ brainiacs who I’m sure are the life of the party.

They present economic conditions, financial market developments since the last meeting, and, if conditions warrant it, they present about a current major event, like the recent pandemic.

Members of the FOMC review coloring books. No, not children’s coloring books, but rather the green book, blue book, and beige book.

Only the beige book is made public.

The contents of the blue book and green book are too sensitive for the public to view. The books contain top-secret info like who killed JFK, and the whereabouts of Jimmy Hoffa. Some even claim that aliens themselves wrote the contents of these coloring books.

Ok, ok, I completely made these rumors up, because if anything, I am a storyteller, and the Fed doesn’t give me much material to work with.

If you want to put your children or grandchildren to sleep, you can read them the contents of the beige book which summarizes economic data and forecasts. Who needs books like “Good Night Moon” when you have the Fed’s beige book?

Of course, you run the risk of putting yourself to sleep reading that book, too. So read cautiously, my fellow Money Movers!

The Big Apple is where all the Fed action happens. The New York Fed trading desk carry out the directives voted on by the committee. They do the committees bidding on Wall Street.

The committee issues its policy directive after the voting committee votes. The directive provides instructions to the open market trading desk at the New York Federal Reserve on the direction of the policy agreed on by the voting members.

However, there is more than just setting generic interest rates by the Fed. Oh, no, there is more.

And in my next Fed Watcher article, we will discuss how the Fed enacts monetary policy via open market operations.

How’s that for a cliffhanger?!?

Until next time, Money Movers, I wish you many sweet Fed dreams ahead!