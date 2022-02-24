Molson Coors, makers of Coors Light and Miller Lite, are seeing substantial gains despite beer’s loss of market share this year.

If you are stressed about this whole “Russia invading Ukraine” thing, you might want to grab a beer.

And if you’re in the mood to crack a cold one, you might consider a beer from Molson Coors. It’s been a bad week for international geopolitics, but it was a good week for Molson Coors.

The alcohol company reported their best numbers in a decade.

According to CNBC, “For the first time in more than a decade, the Miller Lite owner reported annual revenue growth. Net sales rose 6.5% to $10.28 billion in 2021, a dramatic turnaround from 2020 when net sales declined 8.7% as pandemic restrictions weighed on demand…

For the fourth quarter, Molson Coors’ net sales grew 14.2% to $2.62 billion, beating Refinitiv estimates of $2.55 billion. But its quarterly profits were under pressure as freight and commodity costs ticked higher. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents, falling short of Wall Street’s estimates of 86 cents per share.”

Molson Coors’ results are especially impressive considering beer is losing popularity in the country. Spirits are the fastest-growing segment of the alcohol industry.

Since the 1600s, when the first brewery was built in America, beer has been the predominant alcoholic beverage of choice.

However, those days appear to be coming to an end.

Liquor is quickly catching up to beer and is within striking distance of overtaking it for largest market share in the alcohol-producing industry.

Or, as they say, “liquor gets you there quicker.” (See what I did there?)

According to the Wall Street Journal, spirits’ share of the American alcohol market increased from 28% in 1999 to 39% in 2020. Beer’s market share decreased to 44% in 2020, from 56% in 1999.

Adding insult to injury for beer, the Beer Institute estimates that drinkers choose beer just under half the time compared to 60.8% of the time in the 1990s.

American whiskey sales rose 8.2% last year, while cognac grew 21%, and tequila and mezcal combined increased 17%, according to DISCUS data.

Americans increased their alcohol consumption big time during the pandemic, and with many bars and other entertainment events closed, they had more disposable income to dedicate to higher-end spirits. Spirits costing above $40 accounted for 40% of U.S. spirits industry growth last year.

Pre-mixed cocktails and hard seltzers are becoming increasingly popular with the kiddos these days. Beer is no longer the cool drink of choice; now it’s the White Claws and Crown Royal beach teas that are in.

Younger generations are more worried about their figure these days and don’t want a Homer Simpson beer gut.

However, Molson Coors recognized these trends and has moved to produce hard seltzers and even non-alcoholic drinks. That seems to defeat the point of being a beer company…but hey, it worked for them this past quarter, so don’t fix what isn’t broken.

So, cheers to Molson Coors. Here’s to many more successful quarters to come.