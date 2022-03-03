With the growing focus on switching to electric vehicles by 2030, Ford is making a massive investment in its new EV division.

The EV wars are heating up once again. The race for the future of the automobile industry just took another turn (pun intended).

Ford has announced that they will be separating their company into two divisions: one for traditional combustion engine cars and one for electric vehicle development.

Dang, it’s getting real now. Game on, Elon Musk!

The EV division will be called Ford Model E and the traditional car division will be called Ford Blue.

The company is projecting that EVs will account for one-third of global sales by 2026 and half of global sales by 2030.

Those are some lofty projections. They better hope for their sake that this whole EV market materializes because, as of now, EVs account for only 4% of new car sales in the United States.

However, if you have been reading Money Moves these past five months, you know we are typically bullish on the future of electric vehicles, although a little skeptical on the short timespan for growth.

But that time limitation isn’t a concern for the automakers that are charging forward with massive investments in EVs. The war for the future of EVs is getting intense.

Last year, there was news from the Land of the Rising Sun that Toyota— long reluctant to get in on the EV game— announced that they intend on producing 3.5 million EVs a year by 2030.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Toyota intends on making its upscale Lexus brand completely electric by 2030 in the US, China, and Europe.

It is easy to forget given Elon Musk’s Twitter feed and his recent status as Time’s Person of the Year, but Tesla isn’t the only player in the EV market.

Tesla might have been the first and most brash, but the other legacy automakers are catching up. Most notably Volkswagen and GM, and now Ford have also announced that they are stepping up their EV game.

Here are a few statistics that will impress your boys on the golf course or over a pint. In 2020, EVs made up about 5% of new car sales globally. In Europe, which has been more aggressively pushing electric vehicles, the number is 10%. And in Norway, new EV sales account for more than 70% of new car sales.

By 2030, EVs are expected to make up 26% of all car sales globally. By 2040, Morgan Stanley projects that EVs will make up more than 72% of car sales globally.

So, currently, Tesla has the most market share, but VW, BMW, Nissan, and others are quickly making up ground.

And now you can add Ford into the mix. The next decade in the automobile industry is going to be fun to watch. Let the games begin!