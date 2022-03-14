Soon, if Ford has its way, a new form of electric vehicle could provide power to your home and the electric grid.

That’s right, Ford is partnering with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to test a new idea they are referring to as “bidirectional charging.”

You might be asking yourself, “what the heck is bidirectional charging?” Good question.

According to Ford and PGE, bidirectional charging involves returning energy from the EV to the home or power grid.

CNBC reported, “The EVs can charge at night when rates are low and potentially provide energy back to the grid during peak hours. That would allow customers to save money on their electricity bill and create less strain on the grid.”

PGE announced a similar agreement with General Motors this week. However, Ford has the advantage because their newly produced F-150 Lightning is ready for primetime, all set to test this whole new bidirectional thing.

So, suck it, GM! Ford beat you to the punch on this one.

So now Dr. Frankenstein will be able to plug in his Ford 150 when he needs power for his top-secret experiments.

Who needs a generator when you got that $60,000 electric vehicle? What, you can’t afford an EV, you Plebian?

Well apparently, you don’t care about the environment according to our cultural “elite.”

But that is a topic for another time.

Don’t get me wrong, we are super pumped about EVs, but at the moment plugging an EV into a charging station that runs on not Dunkin but rather fossil fuels isn’t the ultimate solution.

However, a solution for this fossil-fuel-EV conundrum might be with this new breakthrough in green energy technology. This breakthrough is being referred to as “Infinite Energy,” and you can learn more about this scientific gamechanger by clicking here. It just might be the answer to all our energy problems.

Ford continues to up their EV game. This announcement of a partnership with PG&E follows recent news that Ford is taking their EV game to another level by splitting their company into two divisions, which is a big deal when you think about it.

Ford Motor Company has been making combustion engine cars since the turn of the 20th Century, and now they are creating a new division strictly for EVs.

As Bob Dylan once sang: “The times they are a-changing.”