American standard Ford has just unveiled plans for SEVEN new electric models to be released in Europe as the world makes its push to get off gas.

What’s your favorite movie from the “Vacation” franchise?

While I’ll agree they seemed to get worse as time moved on, I still contend that all have their merits…

I can’t tell you how many people I know that list “Christmas Vacation” as not only their favorite of the franchise but their favorite Holiday season movie as well.

While I like the movie just fine, how they could put it above “A Christmas Story” is beyond me…but I digress.

My favorite film in the franchise has always been “European Vacation.” There are so many funny bits in that movie that it’s always held a special place in my heart.

One of my favorite bits was when Rusty, the youngest of the Griswold clan, was daydreaming about what his time in Europe would be. He envisioned himself as an American rock star being hounded by Europe’s prettiest women, all while wearing a “Rusty: The American Tour” jacket.

It just got me, almost as much as Clark – played by the incomparable Chevy Chase – started a huge fight at an Oktoberfest celebration. It doesn’t get much funnier than that.

The only thing missing was Cousin Eddie.

Ford Goes HARD In Europe

Let’s hope that Ford (F) doesn’t make the same mistake of leaving an integral part of their brand out when they make their own venture into Europe’s EV market.

Stuart Rowley, Chair of Ford Europe, said, “Our march toward an all-electric future is an absolute necessity for Ford to meet the mobility needs of customers across a transforming Europe.”

Great, Stu…

But what’s the plan? How does Ford expect to compete in the EV market?

Well, the company is going to introduce three new passenger EVs and four new commercial EVs in Europe by 2024 after the company revealed that it plans to sell more than 600,000 EVs on the continent by 2026.

Ford is doing this to meet its goal of selling more than 2 million EVs every year, making the EV market 10% over the next four years.

But that’s a tall order seeing as 2026 really isn’t that far away.

To help facilitate this goal, Ford doubled down its existing partnership with Volkswagen (VWAGY) in which the US-based company will produce a second electric vehicle for the German-based carmaker, which will produce 1.2 million units over the next 6 years.

There’s More To It Than Just Cars

But Volkswagen isn’t the only business in Germany. The two competitors are also going in together on a new battery-manufacturing facility that will help supply them with all the components they need.

These are all developments investors like to see, especially from an asset-based stock like Ford.

That’s why Ford’s StockPower rating is so high right now–because unlike a LOT of companies their size, Ford is still trying to grow.

Will Ford’s European tour work out for them?

It’s hard to tell…

There are as many unanswered questions about Ford’s EU takeover as there are about Cousin Eddie.

But I would say the odds are as good as the Griswolds getting into some kind of trouble.

You may want to take a look for yourself. It could be a great addition to any winning portfolio.

“If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.” – Henry Ford