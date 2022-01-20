With electric vehicle companies like Rivian starting to carve out a chunk of the automotive industry, the Big Boys are getting in on the action–but not in the way you might think!

Do you own an electric vehicle?

If you don’t, would you ever buy one?

See, I really don’t envision myself ever owning an electric vehicle unless EVs are the ONLY option out there. It’s not because I’m against owning an EV, I just have this thing about wanting to know that my car will be able to start when I go to leave the house in the morning.

I get that’s not a guarantee with a gas-powered vehicle either, but I feel better knowing there’s gas in my car than I do hoping my car is fully charged.

That being said, I can nonetheless see the appeal of EVs.

Not having to gas up your car is a pretty good selling point…especially when gas is creeping up towards $4 a gallon.

But until they make an EV that can both haul a trailer and charge up fully in less than 10 minutes, I’m out.

But as I said, I can see why they appeal to other people.

Why The Big Boys Are Getting In On The EV Action

Do you know who else can see the appeal? The world’s major automakers.

And as the EV craze continues, they’ve been getting in on the action as well.

I’m not just talking about Ford (F), Chevrolet (GM), or Dodge, either; some of the luxury brands are doing it too. Porsche has just put out their own electric vehicle to rave reviews.

I guess it’s just keeping up with the times, right? Maybe the writing is on the wall and gas-powered cars will soon go the way of the Dodo.

Tesla (TSLA) has become one of the most valuable companies on the planet – which is kind of weird, seeing as they ONLY make cars and their competitors are sitting at about $900 billion and charge LESS than Elon Musk’s company.

But we’ve talked about that before. We know why Tesla holds such value…and it ain’t their cars. It’s all about their CEO.

The Big Three in the auto world missed an opportunity with Tesla, and it’s a mistake that at least one company doesn’t want to make again. Seeing Tesla’s trillion-dollar valuation probably makes them sick.

That’s why Ford decided not to let another opportunity pass them by, and the company invested BIG into Rivian(RIVN), the new upstart EV company backed by Amazon…and that investment seems to be paying off already.

Ford expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in Q4 from its investment in Rivian, even after the company dipped big after its blockbuster IPO in November 2021.

Ford Using Its Money Wisely

The iconic automaker disclosed the gain recently, as well as a few more “special items” it intends to report when management releases the company’s earnings on Feb. 3.

The disclosures prove that Ford continues to gain from its connection to the startup even AFTER the auto giant left Rivian’s board in September and then announced the company was nixing plans to develop a joint EV.

While this news hurt RIVN shares, Ford was unaffected and still continued to hold a 12% ownership of the EV newcomer.

So, now, they’re grabbing $8.2 billion in profits from a seemingly contentious relationship with another car maker.

Weird…but definitely not bad for a $1.2 billion investment, right?

What’s even more peculiar is the fact that at one point Rivian was worth more (approximately $100 billion) after their IPO than Ford was at that time (about $90 billion).

But since the IPO, RIVN has cooled off–but it’s not cold enough to make Ford divest its holdings.

It just goes to show you how HOT the tech industry is right now.

Even an upstart with no track record and very little inventory can now become a $100 million company without having to really do anything but exist.

But if Ford can make money in EVs without having to actually produce them…then shouldn’t we?

Of course, if the economy slows down, companies like Rivian may find themselves in deep doo-doo…but they’re not there yet.

They’re still holding their head above water…

And Ford is standing on their shoulders, making a fortune.

Isn’t Wall Street grand?

“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” – Henry Ford