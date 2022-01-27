In the wildest “rags to riches” story you’ll ever hear, an Atlanta couple about to lose their home made $120,000 in less than SIX HOURS from NFTs!

“Bulls**t.”

How exactly the excrement of cows became synonymous with lies is a story lost to the ages. Maybe whoever came up with this little adage had an abundance of manure lying around, or maybe they just really hated bovines–either way, if there is a word that better describes “a lie,” I haven’t heard it.

I can’t tell you how often I’ve heard stories from the people around me that seem just a bit too crazy to be true and the first word that enters my mind is always “bulls**t.”

When I first read the story I’m about to tell you, my reaction was no different…and once you’ve heard it, you’ll understand why.

However, after doing a little bit of research, I found out that this story is 100% accurate, which makes it the most amazing modern rags to riches story that I’ve ever heard.

The Amazing Story Of Dastardly Ducks

Thorne Melcher and her girlfriend Mandy Musselwhite own a homestead on the outskirts of Atlanta, and they were living the good life as Melcher’s software engineering job paid the bills and allowed Musselwhite to follow her dream as an artist.

However, disaster struck in February of 2021 when Melcher lost her job, and the couple found themselves pinned under a tower of mounting bills.

Musselwhite was able to keep them afloat for a while by selling some of her artwork, but in the end, it wasn’t enough. The two women found themselves facing homelessness once they completely depleted the $30,000 they had in savings.

However, that doesn’t fully paint the picture of how desperate they truly were.

The couple had a few overdrawn bank accounts, one shared account that “was less than $1,” Musselwhite had a balance of -$4.11 in one account, and just 89 cents left on her Cash App.

In other words, they were broke as broke can be.

Facing dire straits, they had a lot more to lose than just their home. They had turned their home into a little farm and had six ducks, two geese, and a few other animals to feed as well.

Musselwhite told a local news outlet, “I knew we had to think of something. We really didn’t want to lose this property. We love it here. The animals love it here.”

So, what did the computer engineer and artist do? They turned on their creative genes and decided to get with the times by jumping into the NFT world.

So, with the specter of foreclosure hanging over their head, Melcher and Musselwhite co-created Dastardly Ducks, a collection of 10,000 cartoon duck NFTs in order to raise the money they needed to hold onto their home.

And the situation was urgent. Their household owed $35,587 in mortgage back-payments and had to drop a check to their lawyer on Thursday, January 20th, or they would’ve been expected to appear in court on Friday, January 21st.

Talk about being under the gun…

They were in a “make or break” situation, with the collection set to launch on Wednesday, January 19th, giving them just 24 hours to save their home.

And save it they did.

The Dastardly Duck collection sold out in less than six hours, netting them around $120,000.

Can you believe it?!

“Our Lives Changed OVERNIGHT!”

An ecstatic Melcher says, “We saved our farm by selling cartoon ducks. It was like a fever dream! They immediately started going so fast. I couldn’t sleep until they were all gone.”

Remember that $35,587 Melcher and Musselwhite owed?

Well, Musselwhite was able to walk into her lawyer’s office and hand them a $40,000 check, actually putting them ahead on their mortgage payments.

Receipt for the big payment 😳 the farm is OFFICIALLY SAVED!!! Thank you @DastardlyDucks community!!! @smolfarm is gonna grow and we’re gonna work hard! 🦆🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/DMXrv3JuOV — fumeiji.eth (🦆,🦆) (@fumeiji) January 20, 2022

What a feel-good story, right?

And as awesome as it is that this couple was able to save their home and animals, it’s even MORE awesome to see the real-world proof of Blockchain’s ability to transform people’s wealth, lives, and futures.

It gives me hope for the technology, even as the crypto crash tries to drain me of it.

This is awesome to hear and I hope to hear more stories like it.

With all the bad news circulating these days, it’s always nice to hear something good for a change.

“Good luck is when opportunity meets preparation, while bad luck is when lack of preparation meets reality.” – Eliyahu Goldratt