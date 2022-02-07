It’s been a tough couple of years for the airline industry. This whole pandemic thing hasn’t been good for business.

Air travel is recovering but it isn’t back to where it was pre-pandemic, but in spite of that—or perhaps because of it—plans for the merging of two major discount airlines are going ahead as planned.

Spirit—the airline with the mustard yellow planes— is going to be bought by Frontier Holdings Inc.

Frontier is buying Spirit for a hefty $6.6 billion. That will make the merged airlines the fifth largest airline in the country.

The Wall Street Journal reported, “Upon the deal’s close, Frontier will own about 51.5% of the combined company, and its chairman, William Franke, will become chairman of the combined company’s board.”

As of this writing, shares of Spirit had risen more than 12% in premarket trading Monday after the deal was announced, while Frontier stock fell more than 2% according to CNBC.

For what it’s worth—and it’s worth a lot— our Green Zone rating is not good for Spirit. At this point, our Green Zone rating recommends not buying shares of Spirit because we believe it will underperform the market over the next 12 months.

However, this rating could change depending on how the merger works with Frontier, but for now, it’s not looking good for Spirit.

There have been headwinds that the airline industry has been dealing with lately: higher costs, labor shortages, and the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have all negatively affected the airline industry.

Oh, and the holidays were a disaster for the industry. Thousands of flights were canceled due to labor shortages as employees called in sick with Omicron.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that “Spirit shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier in addition to $2.13 in cash for each share of Spirit they own, the companies said. At Frontier’s closing stock price on Friday of $12.39, that implies a value of $25.83 a share for Spirit, representing a 19% premium over the stock’s closing price on Friday.”

So, there you have it, folks. Two low-cost airlines have linked up to provide super cheap airfare. Will the merger be beneficial?

Well, I don’t have a crystal ball, so you will have to check back with Money Moves over the next several months to find out. Promise to keep you posted!

How is that for a cliffhanger?