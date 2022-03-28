If there is one thing that the current oil issue has revealed, it’s that if we’re going to move away from fossil fuels, we’re going to need better batteries.

Ahhhhh, batteries…

You know, for something that has been around for CENTURIES, you’d think that people would get tired of talking about them…and yet here we are.

There’s something…captivating…about portable power.

As a kid, I used to love the old Robert Conrad commercials where he dared you to knock the copper-topped battery off his shoulder…

However, while I enjoyed the commercials, I didn’t really care about batteries themselves unless I needed one for my Walkman or hand-held digital baseball game.

Things have changed…

Now, as an adult in the financial world, I pay a lot more attention to batteries than I ever thought I would. I’ve even been looking into their history!

While the first battery was invented in the 1700s, the most popular form of the innovation has only been around since the early 20th Century – and stayed consistent for most of the 1900s.

However, even though batteries were always relatively efficient, science has been trying to improve upon them since they first hit the market.

In my lifetime, we’ve seen the advent of rechargeable batteries using lithium-ion as fuel–and the ability to recharge is what truly changed the game.

Game-Changing Innovations

Not having to throw away potentially toxic batteries while also saving money is a win/win for everybody, and the world started to see the potential of clean solutions to portable power.

However, it wasn’t until Elon Musk popularized the electric car that people really understood how portable power banks could change the way we look at transportation and energy.

The Tesla motor car changed everything.

Even though this technology existed beforehand, it took the popularity of this particular brand to really turn the world onto something OTHER than gas-powered vehicles.

But…there are a few problems.

First, rechargeable batteries have a shelf life.

There are only so many recharges that the current batteries can take before they stop holding a charge. EV owners are forced to watch as their vehicle’s mileage lowers over time.

“But Shawn, can’t they just get a new one?”

Sure, they can get a new battery–but depending on the model, that could cost anywhere from $3,000 to $7,000 dollars.

Another problem is that these batteries are powered by lithium–and there isn’t a LOT of lithium to go around…especially since China used its massive resources to secure a major portion of the world’s supply for itself. It’s also rumored that part of the reason Putin invaded Ukraine was to lay claim to their lithium-rich lands.

And while we could sit here and nitpick the problems with batteries all day, the biggest of these right now is the size.

Most EV lithium batteries are built from thousands of lithium-ion cells, and, depending on the model of the car, they can weigh up to 1,000 pounds.

That’s a big battery…which is why science has been trying to figure out a way to shrink it, find a new fuel source, and give batteries an overall longer shelf life.

Enter the solid-state battery.

Changing The Game… AGAIN!

Solid-state batteries use solid electrodes and electrolytes as fuel instead of the liquid or polymer gel that is found in today’s lithium-ion batteries–and this innovation could be the answer to all three of the problems I just mentioned.

Solid-state batteries (which haven’t come to market yet, as they’re still being perfected) allow batteries to be smaller with a longer shelf life, and they’re built using substances that aren’t locked down by communism or war.

Oh…and one of the companies at the forefront is right here in the US.

Solid Power (SLDP) is working on one of these batteries and is very close to being the first to go to market.

So close, in fact, that Ford and BMW have both partnered with the tiny company in an effort to be the first in line when they’re ready.

Not only that, but the company has already earmarked $62 million to increase production capacity and get ahead of inflation and supply chain issues in 2022–and that re-investment into the company could soon pay off.

But they’re not the only people on the cutting edge of battery innovation.

Regardless, just know that you can always tell where the future of an industry is by following the money.

In the auto industry, it’s crystal clear that the future is electric cars–and they can’t run without batteries.

“Batteries are the most dramatic object. Other things stop working or they break, but batteries… they die.” – Demetri Martin