In 2020, MEME stocks took center stage. While these companies were dying, “diamond-handed” investors bought in, and now they’re profiting.

The internet is a strange and amazing place.

No matter what you’re into, you can find a community of like-minded people that share your same interests…no matter how weird those interests may be.

Of course, the biggest problem is that you never really know WHO you’re interacting with online.

It could be a 38-year-old man living in his mother’s basement, it could be a supermodel, or it could be a pre-teen who finds it funny to mess with people. But despite the problems of internet anonymity, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a real sense of community online.

Last year, we saw the birth of a community, a “diamond-handed” collective that has come to be known as the MEME stock community.

This community came together with one goal in mind: to put the screws to shorters who were attacking some of their favorite childhood brands, even though these brands were past their prime and really had nothing left to offer investors.

It all started when shorters started attacking Gamestop (GME), a longtime favorite of Millennials.

Shorters Biggest Fear: Millennials With Money

These investors rallied and cost short-sellers billions, giving rise to new terms like “diamond hands” and “to the moon,” all based on their nostalgia for Gamestop and their distrust of Wall Street.

It was endearing, really…

And for the most part, these meme stock investors have been true to their word. GME stock that had been sitting under $12 for YEARS has held above $130 ever since.

That’s called loyalty.

And it looks like those “diamond-handed” investors are going to be paid back for that loyalty now that Gamestop is hoping to pivot and enter another lucrative world.

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that Gamestop would be launching a Blockchain division to their company as they “develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships, according to people familiar with its plans, pushing the company into much-hyped areas as it tries to turn around its core video game business.”

This is a BRILLIANT and well-timed pivot for the management of Gamestop, seeing as the model that made them successful all but died when downloading games became more popular than buying actual discs.

Company CEO Matt Furlong said on an earnings call recently, “We believe our emphasis on the long term is positioning us to build what will ultimately become a much larger business.”

A Successful Pivot? Time Will Tell

If they’re getting into the Blockchain sector, then you can bet that statement will come true, because there really are no limits when it comes to Blockchain and the impact it will have in our world.

You can credit this pivot to the executive team of new Chairman Ryan Cohen, the activist investor who co-founded online pet retailer Chewy.com (and then sold it for $3.35 billion in 2017).

Cohen and his team have been pushing to make GameStop more tech-centric, and now this push is paying off.

News of this latest business plan pushed GME stock up over 17% in pre-market, and it’s holding above 10% as of this writing.

However, what I’m NOT going to do is show you the Green Zone Fortunes rating on Gamestop, because if you saw it, it might scare you away.

Gamestop is a stock that doesn’t really fall under a regular category. You can’t look at it or AMC Theaters (AMC) like you would a General Motors (GM) or Sony (SONY). The stocks just don’t operate in the same universe.

Just know that sometimes, your faith CAN be rewarded. It just takes a little time and effort.

Good luck to Gamestop and all those people that wouldn’t let go.

This could be one of the best comeback stories in Wall Street history!

“Faith is to believe what you do not see; the reward of this faith is to see what you believe.” – Saint Augustine