Just a few days after it was announced that some GameStop insiders were buying large swaths of stock, the company announced a big stock split.

I would have made an incredible detective…and that’s an assessment backed up by my family and friends.

My whole life, I’ve been able to sort out the truth in almost every situation. I can tell when people are lying and I can tell how incidents played out just by looking at the facts.

Of course, PROVING these things is a different matter, which is probably why I never made a career of it.

But when all the dust has settled, I tend to be right WAY more than I’m wrong.

Not to get morbid, but I’ve been able to flesh out some of the most sensational murder cases that make national news long before the case is solved.

I’ve correctly identified what happened and who did it simply by assessing news interviews. I don’t know if it’s a gift or a curse–but I’ve freaked more than a few people out with my accuracy.

I think it’s because I’m good at reading people and understanding the human animal, but I’m also I’m pretty astute when it comes to pattern recognition. Like I said, I couldn’t tell you for sure…I just know that my hunches are often correct.

Maybe I missed my true calling, huh?

My Hunch Was RIGHT!

Anyway, I say that because I had another hunch recently about a stock that’s been in the news: GameStop (GME).

A few days ago, I came across a news story about how several members of company leadership had made insider stock purchases of larger-than-normal orders.

I had a feeling that something was going on behind the scenes at the company that kicked off the meme stock trend, so I did a little investigating and wound up writing an article about what was happening. (You can read that article here).

I knew there was something to these stock purchases…I just didn’t know what.

In the article, I surmised that it was a result of the announcement of GameStop’s proposed shift into the NFT space, or maybe the company had signed a deal with some exclusive partner (most likely a cryptocurrency) in order to move forward with their plans.

In this, I was wrong–but I did know something was coming down the pike.

Well, the cat’s out of the bag and now we know what the upper management was planning: a 3-to-1 stock split.

Stock Split: The Proven Money Maker

After trading hours on March 31st, the company revealed through an 8-K SEC filing that it’s going to seek stockholder approval during an upcoming annual shareholder meeting to increase the number of authorized Class A shares from 300 million to 1 billion in order to implement the split through a dividend.

This is a BIG move for a company that was all but defunct a few years ago, and it just goes to show the power of millennial investors. Those “diamond-handed” fools left holding the bag in 2020 are responsible for keeping GameStop alive.

The filing said, “GameStop also intends to request stockholder approval at the Annual Meeting for a new incentive plan (the “2022 Equity Plan”) to support future compensatory equity issuances.”

It seems like the company is going all-in: “GameStop’s Board of Directors has approved both stockholder proposals, but the stock dividend will be contingent on final Board approval,” the filing went on to say.

A stock split…PLUS dividends?!

What’s going on here?

All I know is that the retail world loved this news, and shares opened 10% higher on the news.

Of course, keep in mind the PowerStock Rating on GameStop is still “bearish”–but we’ve already seen that none of the meme stocks operates like their normal counterparts.

It’s like this class of stock operates in an alternate reality with its own rules and laws.

Would I ignore the PowerStock Rating when it comes to GameStop?

No, not yet.

On paper, GameStop is TERRIBLE. However, if you’re one of those people that like to throw caution to the wind and have a little fun, then GME may be the perfect stock for you…

For me, I’m content to sit back and watch the chaos play out.

But, you do you, buddy…

“One of the greatest discoveries a man makes, one of his great surprises, is to find he can do what he was afraid he couldn’t do.” – Henry Ford