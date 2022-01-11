You would think that a sector which has been forecast to grow by 10% per year going forward – stocks would be at a premium – but they’re not!

I remember playing my first video game…

I was 6-years old – almost 7 – and my family went to a restaurant by my house called The Clock. It was a typical greasy spoon type of restaurant – and while I was sitting there fidgeting while the grown-ups drank coffee and kibitzed – I saw a group of kids huddled around a box in the back.

I slid out of my chair and went over to see what was going on – and this explosion of light, color and sound mesmerized me immediately…

This little yellow circle was eating dots and being chased by little squid-things until he ate a big dot and started eating them. This, obviously to some of you, was Pac-Man – the first video game to capture America’s attention.

I ran back to my mom and asked for a quarter – she handed me 3 and dashed back to the cabinet and patiently waited my turn. When I finally got a chance to play – it was the coolest experience of my young life up till that point. After I tore through my first few quarters – I asked for more – and the table of adults fished into the pockets and only produced two more and I played through those quickly and we had to leave.

That was my first experience with video games…

And it would create an interest that has followed me my whole life – and most likely – will continue to.

Of course, video games back then weren’t what they were now…

Some of today’s video games are so realistic – it’s almost like you’re controlling actual people in a different world.

A VERY Lucrative Industry

If anybody had any idea as to what video games would have become back then – then people would have dropped everything and tried their damndest to grab a piece of the pie early – because this market is absolutely massive…

And only going to get bigger.

It’s been forecast that the video game and E-sports market will grow by 10% annually for the foreseeable future – which lets you know just how much potential this market holds…

But while the market is growing – valuations for video game stops are shrinking.

Even after the pandemic boosted sales to $178 billion in 2021…

The stock prices are dropping even though the market is predicted to grow another 34% by 2025 – reaching $267 billion in sales.

That leaves the market wide open for profit opportunities for investors looking to make some quick cash…

Because the truth of the matter is – the only reason that the gaming industry is undervalued right now is because a LOT of investors don’t take the sector seriously.

They see it as “childish” – that there is no way a market designed around kids is ever going to be a viable “adult” investment…

And they couldn’t be more wrong.

What these people are forgetting is the fact that people like me – GenX-ers who grew up on video games – are entering middle age and have had video games around for our whole lives.

We KNOW that these things are going to be around forever – and as the older generations of investors retire or pass – the more serious this market will be taken.

Want To Invest? Start Looking Here

Every year – more and more people who have had video games around their whole lives start investing their money…

And these people ALL see the value in this now undervalued market.

Which is why I would suggest jumping into this sector NOW.

Now, if trying to find an individual stock isn’t your cup of tea – no worries! There are actually multiple ETFs that can help you dip your toes into those digital waters…

The two biggest that cover the entire scope of the industry – both game tech and E-sports – are the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) – whose holdings include Tencent, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Nintendo, and Activision Blizzard…

And the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) which counts Nvidia, Electronic Arts, Netease, Nintendo, and Take-Two Interactive amongst its holdings.

However, if you’re looking for an ETF that’s a little outside of the box – you may want to take a look at Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) – whose holdings include Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts as well, but goes a little deeper by also having Sweden’s Paradox Interactive, Poland’s CD Projekt, and Ireland’s Keywords Studios under their umbrella.

Now, realize, the industry right now is EXTREMELY undervalued – so the charts may look like the Himalayas – but keep in mind…

This sector is going to grow by 10% this year – and the year after and the year after and so on and so forth. This could be an incredible opportunity if you get in at the right time.

Everyday there are more and more kids who had a similar experience to the one I had with Pac-Man – getting into the markets…

And these young investors are going to look for investments they both know and trust – and that is exactly what’s going to start pushing this industry through the roof.

Having a little patience helps…

And anybody who’s put a few quarters up on the display of a video game so they can call their next game – knows that.

“Some people say video games rot your brain, but I think they work different muscles that maybe you don’t normally use.” – Ezra Koenig