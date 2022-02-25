With uncertainty and fear working their way into global economics, people are looking for safe havens for their money–and gold could be the answer.

I’m not a “gold” guy.

When it comes to wearing jewelry–which I don’t wear often–I don’t like to wear gold.

In fact, I don’t own ONE piece of gold jewelry save for an earring my high-school girlfriend had engraved with the number 73, my football jersey number.

The jewelry I do own is 99.5% silver. I just like the way it looks with my skin tone better.

ALSO–and don’t judge me for this–while I don’t really believe in the existence of werewolves…you never really know! I’d rather have the ability to make some nice shiny silver ammo on the fly than be left without it.

However, while I don’t like to wear gold, I think I prefer it to the other precious metals when it comes to investing.

Why?

Because the world prefers gold, giving it a higher value than almost any other commodity out there.

Why Gold?

As a commodity, the price of gold fluctuates with the economy.

In bull markets, asset-based investment commodities like oil and gold

Are rarely the best places to grow your money.

Sure, they’ll gain value here and there, and if you find the right company, you may even get paid some dividends–but for the most part, bull markets tend to shun commodities as a whole in favor of those high-growth prospective technology plays.

That being said, the opposite could be true during a bear market.

Now, it’s important to understand that we’re not in a bear market yet.

In fact, we’re only in a correction–perhaps just moving toward a correction–in the major indices. However, a bear market could be here before you know it, and after what happened with gold this week, something tells me that bear is getting ready to bite.

Yesterday, February 24th, gold prices moved higher as traders sought safe-haven plays after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Spot gold prices jumped up 2.1% to $1,970 an ounce, which is close to its one-year high, and comes alongside a major risk-averse selloff trading that seems to be going on throughout the global markets due to Russia’s aggression.

By Comparison – Gold Is Killing It

How badly did the markets do yesterday?

Well, the Dow Jones plunged 2% at open yesterday and Russia’s main stock market tanked about 45% at the open.

Markets in Europe were also feeling the crunch, as people started worrying about the growing oil issue and what a war with Russia would do to global crude prices.

However, when it comes to gold, the precious metal has had a pretty good 2022 already, and the war in Ukraine has only added to its luster. Gold prices have grown by about 8.3% and the SPDR Gold Shares ETF is up 4.3% since early January.

This is important when you keep in mind that the S&P has recorded a LOSS of 11% over that same time frame.

But, if you were looking for a play, you may want to start with Barrick Gold (GOLD), the shareholders of which witnessed a jump of 18% over the past month.

In fact, that’s a run that may continue, as the StockPower rating on Barrick is coming in at a healthy 83:

Not too shabby, right?

However, if you look back over the history of the stock market during troubling times, you’ll learn that this is a trend that happens all the time.

Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow explained, “The last 50, 60 years gold has always been a stabilizer in a portfolio. You should have around 5% of your portfolio in some sort of gold package. That really helps you through difficult times.

We are entering into those difficult times.

How long we stay there is anybody’s guess, but what we know for sure is that it’s better to be prepared.

“I think anybody who is interested in keeping their money safe from the criminal banking system would want gold, silver, and Bitcoin.” – Max Keiser