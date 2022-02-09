When one of the biggest companies in the world decides to split their stock, people get excited–and Google’s decision could start a trend on Wall Street!

What’s that ONE thing that excites you the most?

You know what I’m talking about…

Is there an event that gets you excited every time it comes around? What makes you unable to contain the anticipation you feel? What gets you positively giddy just because it’s around the corner?

When I was a kid, it was Christmas. I loved (and still do love) Christmas–not for the gifts as much as the special feeling of closeness with my loved ones on that day.

As I got into my teen years, it changed. Instead of Christmas, it was Saturday nights, when I would drive the 30 miles north to see my then-girlfriend.

It’s changed a lot since then. At one point it was the South Florida Fair, then it was the Renaissance festival, then it became fall weather for a long weekend in Vermont (my favorite state in the union… so far. Alaska or Hawaii may be in the running if I ever visit them).

We all have those things.

The same holds true for a lot of investors, and there are a few very exciting events that make them happier than anything.

Google Makes Investors Giddy

The first is an IPO of a GREAT company.

Watching an IPO’s first week is something fun. Seeing the people that are behind it go against people simply buying to make a quick buck, and then trying to figure out which side will win, is riveting entertainment.

However, another GREAT event on Wall Street is the stock split.

For those that don’t know (I know you do… but I have to explain for anyone who’s new to the game), a stock split happens when the board of directors of a company decides that they have room for growth. They split their stock to increase the number of shares outstanding by issuing more shares to current shareholders – and that brings the price per share down.

That’s it.

Most stock splits tend to be 2-1 or 3-1, meaning for each stock you own, you’ll get two or three in return equivalent to the same price of your single share.

On February 1st, Google’s parent company Alphabet (GOOG), issued a statement that they’ll be doing a split–but this isn’t going to be an ordinary split.

It’s not 2-1 or even 5-1…

No, Google is going to be doing a whopping 20-1 split!

That’s CRAZY!

Right now, shares of GOOG are trading at about $2800 per share. After the stock split (scheduled to take place in July), each share will be worth roughly $140.

That will bring a lot more investors on board, and thereby drive the value of the company up yet again.

However, there’s another reason that people are excited about the Google stock split…

Which Company Will Be Next?

Stock splits can be infectious, and other companies may follow suit, setting up all kinds of profit opportunities for investors who simply can’t afford all of the stocks they want.

Why? Well, according to Bank of America, companies that split their stock tend to outperform the market.

In fact, S&P stocks that have split have tended to gain an average of 25% over the next 12 months compared to the 9% gain for the index itself.

So, if a giant company can gain more value by issuing more shares, they’ll do it, but there always needs to be one brave soul that goes first–and this time, it’s Google.

So how does this happen? Well, BoA analysts have their theories, saying, “Some of the outperformance is likely due to momentum. Companies that announce splits have likely seen sustained market outperformance and expect that outperformance to continue. Underlying strength in the company is a primary driver of elevated prices. Once the split is executed, investors who have wanted to gain or increase exposure may start to rush for the chance to buy.”

As I said, the split will bring in buyers…and every company listed on any index wants to bring in more buyers.

So, now that the door has been opened, a few–or maybe many–other companies may follow suit, and that could be a very good thing for us.

Keep your eyes peeled, folks.

We may keep this bull running yet!

“Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning.” – Benjamin Franklin