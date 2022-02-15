One of the most brilliant minds that has ever existed once theorized that we’d be able to wirelessly power our world – and it seems he was RIGHT!

Where would the world be without Tesla?

No, I’m not talking about the electric car company. I’m talking about the company’s namesake, Russian genius, inventor, electrical engineer, and dreamer Nikola Tesla.

There’s a reason why Elon Musk named his company after this man.

Do you know much about him?

I’ll have to admit, my knowledge of him is limited.

While I’ve always found him fascinating, I never had the time or the inclination to really study his life’s work–but what I DO know about him is still pretty neat.

Now, I’m not going to get into his history and all of the things that he is responsible for, nor am I going to talk about his intellectual battle with Thomas Edison, but I do want to call attention to his ideas on energy and power.

One Of The Smartest Men To Ever Live

When it comes to electricity, Tesla was a revolutionary unlike any other.

His mind was always concocting new and inventive ways to create and generate power. He may be best known for his Tesla Coil. Patented in 1891, this transformer produced high-voltage, low current alternating current (AC) electricity, and he could do amazing things with it.

The most amazing thing was the innovation’s ability to power things wirelessly. He once did a demonstration using it to successfully light Geissler tubes and light bulbs from across a room.

However, even though his inventions had a high rate of success – Tesla’s idea of free wireless energy just didn’t seem to catch on.

Investors didn’t want to create something they couldn’t profit from, and Thomas Edison worked tirelessly to discredit Tesla and corner the market on electricity, which is why his DC current system would become the basis of the entire American power grid.

Looking back, it seems like we missed a HUGE opportunity, right?

Wireless electricity? You’re saying we’ve had the technology for wireless electricity for over a century and it’s never been fully utilized?

It’s absolutely baffling…

However, here we are, 80 years after Tesla’s death, and we’re just now starting to incorporate this technology into our electronics.

Wireless charging stations are very common these days for devices like smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets, but it’s yet to be adopted on a grand scale.

Why?

The Big Problem With Wireless Energy In The Modern World

Well, one of the problems has been that the batteries just haven’t had the capability to keep up.

Call it an oversight, call it a design flaw–either way, what we need are stronger and more capable batteries.

Batteries that can store limitless energy.

Something that hasn’t existed…until now.

The technology to hold this kind of energy has been incorporated into one of the most complete batteries ever created.

Of course, it should surprise nobody that this revolutionary new battery comes from one of the big brains that helped make Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA) a global phenomenon.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Musk Man himself wasn’t already eyeing this new battery for his next car series.

We’re on the cusp of all kinds of new developments in wireless charging.

For example, did you know that an Israeli startup is planning to build a one-mile tract of pavement in Detroit that will wirelessly charge electric vehicles as they drive on it?

That’s where we’re headed…

It’s also why I recommend that you watch this quick video by renowned investment icon Paul Mampilly, in which he explains how this battery could change the EV game going forward.

Watch it here.

This is the moment that Nikola Tesla always knew was coming.

It’s just too bad it had to come so long after he was gone.

This is the future he was hoping for…

It just came 100 years later than he thought.

“If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration.” – Nikola Tesla