The purpose of Hedge Funds is to make sure their customers are making money no matter what. Last year, they did just that…and here’s how they pulled it off.

I’m a goal-oriented person. Always have been.

If I have a clear goal, it’s easier for me to work to achieve success. If I don’t have a goal, I still work to improve myself, but a specific goal tends to give me that extra motivation I need to continue putting one foot in front of the other.

The year I won the World Championship in Brazilian Ju-Jitsu, I was focused, man. I did everything right. I trained safely, but hard. I ate a healthy diet. I put my time in doing cardio and lifting weights. I did it all right… and won.

I say that to say this: I haven’t won it since.

Why? Because despite it being a victory, it wasn’t a “goal”; it was something I wanted to do, but I didn’t put the amount of work into it that I should have. I’ve come close–even taking third two times since then–but I’ve never made it back on the top of the podium.

And while that’s something I plan on changing, that’s not the point of all of this.

A few months ago, one of my students came to me and said, “Coach, I want to win the world championship next year. I thought I needed to do a bunch of extra stuff, and then I realized I have a world champ as a coach! I’m just going to do what you tell me to do.”

To Find Success – Find Successful People

I thought this was pretty insightful of my student because I wish I would have done the same with my coach. I just tried to do everything on my own. I was lucky to succeed, but had I listened to my coach, I may have won one since then.

Either way, the point of all this is if you want to be successful at anything in life, the best thing you can do is find somebody that’s already done it well and do what they did.

Your goal could be ANYTHING…

It could be riding your bike 300 miles a week or learning how to paint.

You might want to be successful with your investments so you can either quit your job or retire free from stress about the future.

Either way, if these are your goals, you should find successful people and do what they do.

Now, hedge funds aren’t “people,” so they’re not individuals we can emulate, but they do INVEST like people–highly successful people! If we follow their lead, we could probably find a similar level of success.

And seeing as the top 20 hedge funds earned a record $65 billion for their customers last year, we could have worse examples to learn from.

So, what have hedge funds been doing over the past couple of years to record profits?

Well, I’m so glad you asked.

The basis of all hedge funds is diversification, and the top hedge funds make sure that their diversification leaves them primed to make changes at the drop of a hat.

So, What Are THESE Successful People Doing?

That’s the key, right? Everybody knows that…

But HOW they’re diversifying is the true ingredient to their secret sauce.

Last year, most hedge funds were big on tech, and why wouldn’t they be? Tech stocks have been returning incredible profits over the past few years–but with a bear market around the corner, that may change in 2022.

However, in 2021, tech was a huge part of the hedge fund equation.

As far as actual “hedges” go, many funds have been putting some put options on the NASDAQ, the primary index for technology. Why? Because a put option is a bet that something is going to drop–and the way things are going, tech is going to be the first industry to feel the claws of the bear market.

Other funds are mixing puts and calls on the NASDAQ as well. This is a hedge against the volatility that is sure to affect the markets as the bear makes its way toward us.

Another thing that hedge funds are doing is investing in low-cost emerging market ETFs. They make it easy to buy into the potential upside of assets in countries like China and India, as well as promising nations in South America.

If that sounds like something you’re interested in, take a look at these three:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

So, there you have it…some of the ways that YOU can be successful regardless of what happens with the markets.

It’s not hard to find out what a lot of these guys do…

The hard part is having the guts to follow their lead.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill