It's December and you know what that means: holiday parties and sweet treats for all. However, it's also moneymaking season for sweet-themed stocks, and Hershey is leading the way.

In this time of gift-giving, many of the items in stockings or wrapped up under the tree take the form of the sweet confection known as chocolate.

In this time of gift-giving, many of the items in stockings or wrapped up under the tree take the form of the sweet confection known as chocolate.

A Sweet Stock Opportunity

But do you know what does?

Hershey (HSY), the biggest name in chocolatiering outside of Willy Wonka himself.

This American candy icon has been in business since 1894, so they must be doing something right.

We know all about their chocolate bars, the ever-present Hershey’s Kisses, and of course the classic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup…but there’s a lot of things you may not know about the company.

For example, did you know that Hershey controls 46% of the US chocolate market?

That’s almost HALF!

Add on top of it revenue from Hershey Park, their theme park located in the city named after the company’s founder, Milton Hershey, and you get a $4 billion-a-year company.

Something else you may not know about the classic chocolate company it that COVID was actually beneficial to their bottom line.

Since people were stuck at home, packaged goods were a way to send friends and family some love while everybody rode out the lockdowns.

In March of 2020, Hershey’s share price was hovering around $132.50; today shares are ticking upward at almost $190 per share.

And all this happened during a time when a lot of other companies lost value due to all the complications of the pandemic.

That $190 share price is right around its 52-week-high of $192.66, giving the company a valuation of $38 billion, which means that, for the year, the stock is up 25.5%, up 27.7% over the past 12 months, and up 103.7% over the past five years.

Now that’s how you do things during a pandemic!

How The Experts Feel About Hershey

““All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”

― Charles M. Schulz