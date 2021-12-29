Over the Christmas holiday, my family was searching for a new laptop computer to buy for my grandma for Christmas.

We had HP laptops recommended to us by a variety of people, and that was the route we went…because grandparents are the best!

Of course, this all occurred before our Money and Markets Chief Investment strategist Adam O’Dell recommended purchasing shares of Hewlett Packard in his latest weekly hotlist.

Boy, is Adam smart or what?

HP has been showing strong momentum since October, and as of this writing, shares for HP are up over $11 since late fall, and investors, including our Green Zone rating system, are strongly bullish on HP.

And for good reason.

According to Zack’s, “HP’s fiscal 2021 net revenue increased 12.1% year over year to $63.5 billion…The company’s fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings surged 66% year over year to $3.79 per share.”

And if you like dividends (and who doesn’t?), HP paid out nearly $1 billion in dividends.

Not bad…not bad at all.

The stock has seen a price change of 53.11% since the beginning of the year. The company is paying a dividend of $0.25 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.66% compared to the Computer – Mini computers industry’s yield of 1.09% and the S&P 500’s yield of 1.32%.

And, over the last 5 years, HP has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.20%.

The Computer/Mini computers space is seeing strong earnings estimates across the board. And according to Zacks, the industry ranks 75 out of 250 industries, which means it is in a good position to grow compared to several other industries in the market.

And most importantly our Green Zone rating system is “strong bullish” on shares of HP, which means that we expect the stock to grow 3x the market average over the next twelve months due to its strong momentum, low volatility, low valuation, high quality, and high-growth characteristics.

So, if you want to be a good grandson and score brownie points by helping your grandma with a tech purchase—or you just want to purchase quality shares of a growing stock—snag some shares of HP. You will be the new favorite in the family and have bragging rights at next year’s family Christmas party.

What more incentive do you need than that? The only thing that trumps family bragging rights is bringing home investing earnings from a killer portfolio…oh, and being a loving and caring person, but other than that, making money moves is where it is at!

And luckily for you, you have come to the right spot. Because we make the Money Moves every…single…day!