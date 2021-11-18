How I Found the Stock Market “Cheat Code”
A Note From Adam: I met Chad Shoop nearly 10 years ago when he moved into the desk across from me and quietly got to work. I knew he would be a success from Day One because, well, he quietly got to work. I’ve watched more than a few “big-talk” analysts come and go in...
Uncle Sam’s Favorite 6-Pack of Infrastructure Dividend Stocks
The long-awaited infrastructure bill has passed. Let’s talk about the six best dividend stocks to capitalize on this spending. Here’s where the larger chunks of money are going: $110 billion to build new roads, bridges and other major infrastructure. $66 billion to...
Policymakers Ignore One Inflation Problem
White House officials admitted inflation is a problem. On a recent Sunday morning talk show, Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council said: “There's no doubt inflation is high right now. It's affecting Americans’ pocketbooks. It's affecting their...
Find Semiconductor Supply Chain Profits (High Growth Stock to Buy)
They are going to be the hottest Christmas presents this year. But good luck finding one. In the coming weeks … as the holiday shopping season ramps up … millions will clamor for the latest gaming consoles (like the Sony PlayStation 5). However, component shortages...
Conservative Crypto: A Dividend Investor’s Guide to 2021’s Top Asset
We’re going in a different direction for this week’s Investing With Charles. You know me as the retirement guy, the dividend guy, the conservative, stodgy investor guy. Well, today we're going to talk about crypto. Why cryptocurrencies, and why now? It’s where the...
Smaller Infrastructure Bill Is Still a HUGE Deal — How to Invest
There have been a lot of colorful personalities in the market over the decades. One of my favorite stories belongs to the late Nelson Bunker Hunt. Bunker was one of the many sons of the even more colorful H.L. Hunt, but that’s a much longer story for another day. At...
Investors Brace for Earnings on 2 Stocks (ITRN & MMS Analysis)
Last week, we looked at the potential for big moves from Coinbase and Points International after reporting quarterly earnings. Both stocks fell on the news, but both have totally opposite signals for traders. Coinbase fell but is in the midst of a breakout. So the...
October Inflation Spike Raises Question: Hedge or Ignore?
Do you care about inflation? It’s dominated headlines all year. And the price jumps are hard to ignore. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks prices of everything from groceries and used cars to health care and gasoline, rose 6.2% year over year in October....
It’s Time to Sell One Video Game Stock Giant
Trends tell us a lot about companies, sectors or stocks. They give us strong indications when it’s a good time to make a new investment. But data also shows us when a stock or company is struggling. These indicators include: Sagging sales. Stock price volatility....
Meme Stocks Open $1 Trillion Market Window — Profit Now!
Last month, I covered the rise of meme stocks and recommended that you tread carefully. Meme stocks move fast. Maybe they started with a good investment thesis, but these stocks are driven by social media buzz rather than by business fundamentals. GameStop Corp....
Earnings Edge: COIN Looks Bullish + PCOM Is Ready for Big Move
We are still in the thick of earnings season this week. And so far, it hasn’t disappointed. There have been some wild, sharp moves on earnings, which is what we love to see. Avis Budget Group (NYSE: ), the rental car giant, may be the...
Cannabis ETF MSOS Nears Bottom — What to Do Now
In the latest Marijuana Market Update, I address a viewer question about a cannabis exchange-traded fund I discussed in a previous video: the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (NYSE: ). Question: MSOS ETF Kim commented on YouTube: Can...
Buy and Hold One Stock as $1.75T Infrastructure Bill Looms
Editor’s Note: Adam O’Dell’s Perfect Trading Window live event is just hours away. If you haven’t signed up — click here right now to sign up while there’s still time. Today, at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Adam will show you how it’s possible to target stocks that are about...
Crypto Shock: How Solana Beats Bitcoin, Ethereum & U.S. Dollar
Cryptocurrencies remain a hot commodity for retail and institutional investors alike. Bitcoin surged back to around $60,000 earlier this week after trading between $36,000 and $48,000 since August. Investors are turning to cryptocurrencies for a lot of different...
Bond Traders Are Worried — Here’s Why
Editor's Note: LIVE on November 4, Adam O’Dell will prove that there’s no better time to start trading than right now, during a once-in-a-lifetime Perfect Trading Window. He’ll also reveal a simple strategy that’s ideally suited to exploit this market anomaly (It...
COVID-19 Created a New War on Inflation
Economists in the government often revise the data they use. This makes sense. Economic changes necessitate it. For example, we no longer need data on the number of horse-drawn carriages in New York City. But the number of cars crossing bridges to enter the city is an...
Inflation Fears Continue to Grow
Last week, the Federal Reserve announced plans to add half a trillion to the economy by next summer. That’s not exactly what they said, but that is the outcome of the decision to taper its bond purchases. The Fed actually said that it would reduce the amount of...
Job Growth Looks Great — Wage Data Tells a Different Story
The latest unemployment report showed there are more workers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics: Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 531,000 in October, and the unemployment rate edged down by 0.2% to 4.6% ... reported today. Job growth was widespread,...
Consumer Spending Will Boost Earnings, Stocks, GDP
The economy is weakening. Last week’s GDP report confirmed that when the Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that the economy grew just 2% in the third quarter. That’s down from 6.7% in the previous quarter. While many analysts were surprised, they knew that the...
Income Growth Is Back on Track, Unfortunately
Editor's Note: Time is running out to secure your spot to Adam’s game-changing live event on Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern time … But you can still click here to reserve a VIP spot for the Perfect Trading Window live event. He’ll reveal all the details, including the...
Where Are the Workers? One Stat May Explain the Labor Shortage
While thinking about the labor shortage, a saying attributed to Mark Twain crossed my mind: There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics. The expression actually predates Twain and has been tied to a plethora of historical figures from around the...
2 More Tax Tips: Keep Your Funds Out of the Taxman’s Hands
The taxman is like the grim reaper. He’s coming for you. And eventually, he’ll get you. It’s inevitable. As Benjamin Franklin put it, the only two certainties in life are death and taxes. But the longer we can kick each of those cans down the road, the better. So,...
Social Security Is Doomed by 2034 — Prep Your Portfolio Now
Here’s a headline that will surprise no one: Social Security is broke! I know, I know. And the sky is blue. I should tell you something you don’t already know. Still, the Social Security Board of Trustees released their latest numbers last week, and it’s worse than...
Why You Should Drink at Home: Financial Lessons From COVID Times
If there is one nice thing about a world-ending pandemic, it‘s that I saved a ton of money in entertainment expenses. I’m (mostly) joking because I managed to bleed far too much cash on far too many frivolous things. Any money I managed to save in entertainment...
Retirement Roundup: Your No. 1 Saving Goal and More
I’ve got the golden years on my mind for this edition of Investing With Charles. Maybe it’s the gray of a South American winter in my current surroundings of Lima, Peru, that has me daydreaming about my work-free retirement, sipping a stiff drink on a sunny beach. Who...
HSA: Secret “Spillover” Strategy to Turbocharge Your Savings
Health savings accounts (HSAs) aren’t just for doctor visits. They can be a powerful savings tool and a massive retirement turbocharger. If you’re on track to max out your 401(k) this year, congratulations! You’re building your next egg while sticking it to the...
This Isn’t Another Housing Market Bubble … Advice for Buyers
A quick glance at the price of homes might make you think it’s 2008 all over again. But this housing market is a different animal. Real estate is one of the best investments you will ever hold. And with the right approach, you can still come out ahead in an inflated...