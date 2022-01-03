2021 was a year of ups and downs for the stock market—and for the economy as a whole—but through it all, one particular stock delivered BIG returns and came out on top of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

That stock was (can I get a drumroll, please?)…

The Home Depot!

That deserves a rendition of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

That’s right, the hardware store chain had investors raking in the winnings in 2021, with plenty of upside to keep growing in 2022.

The hardware giant gained 56.24% in 2021, which was the company’s best annual performance since 1999.

To put that in perspective, the Dow as a whole only rose 19% in 2021.

Home Depot has benefited from work-from-home trends caused by the pandemic, as well as low mortgage rates and rising property values.

In its most recent earnings report, Home Depot posted strong sales. The company beat expectations with comparable sales growing 6.1%, more than the predicted 1.5% sales increase. The company has benefited from increased demand for home improvement products during the pandemic and has been able to largely skirt supply bottlenecks by chartering its own ships to transport goods to American stores.

The company has also increased its digital business, allowing customers to order products ahead of time before picking their purchases up at Home Depot’s traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Working from home has lent itself to more do-it-yourself projects, like those performed by Tim “the Tool Man” Taylor in the 1990’s hit comedy “Home Improvement.”

(Oh, how I long for the days of 1990s sitcoms. If only I could hop in a DeLorean rigged with a flux capacitor and go back to the 90s. Things were so much better than.) Home improvement sales account for over half of Home Depot’s sales.

And to top it off, our Green Zone Rating is “bullish” on Home Depot as well.

And now is the part of the show where we review the performance of the top three stock indexes in 2021.

Cue the “Price is Right” intro music.

The S&P 500 averaged 12.6% returns, the Dow averaged a rise of 11%, and Nasdaq Composite averaged a positive return of 12.8% for the year.

Here are some of the top highlights of the stock market in 2021 according to Business Insider:

“Midway through 2021, the bull market broke another record. It became the fastest S&P 500 bull market since World War II to double off of previous lows, breaking the previous record by a wide margin.

The S&P 500 also has a seven-month winning streak in 2021, a rare occurrence in the market and a bullish indicator for the next 12 months.

A number of S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average milestones came and went in 2021, including a record six new Dow 1,000-point milestones in one year.

In fact, 2021 joined 2014 as the only year since 1928 in which the S&P 500 made new record highs in all 12 months of the year.”

And there you have it, folks. A 2021 year-in-review. Hopefully, the killer bull market will continue in 2022, and for those of you who invested in Home Depot in 2021, congratulations on investing in the best-performing stock of 2021.

And now it is onward and upwards, my fellow Money Movers. Let’s bring home the cheddar in 2022!

Cheers to many happy returns ahead!